Researchers discover new strain of coronavirus – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (Up News Info SF) – A newly discovered new strain of the coronavirus has a prominent researcher concerned that it will present a difficult change in vaccines currently under development.

Dr. David Monterfiori, from Duke University, participated in a study with a team from the Los Alamos National Laboratory that identified the new strain. They said the new strain may be more contagious, but it is not more deadly than the other strains of the disease.

So far in California, there have been 56,212 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since the outbreak began and 2,317 deaths. Those numbers are considerably lower than in New York State and New Jersey, possibly because state officials reacted more quickly and placed California under a safe haven.

But a viable vaccine is one of the key elements in responding to the disease in the future, and several tests are currently underway.

Many researchers believe that another serious COVID-19 outbreak could take place this fall, including UCSF epidemiologist Dr. Gene Rutherford.

"We are preparing now, our big concern is a second wave in the fall," he told KPIX 5.

Monterfiori's research may indicate that the disease will be caused by the new strain and that it is already here.

"It became very evident that this new mutant form of the virus was spreading rapidly," he said.

The mutation involves spikes that protrude from the virus surface.

"This is how it binds to cells and gets into cells," said Monterfiori.

If you're already infected with COVID-19, that's the place where the antibodies would block the virus infection again. But your body's reaction may not be strong enough when it comes to the new strain.

Monterfiori worries about how it will impact how a vaccine in current development can fight the disease.

"That is the protein that is in all vaccines right now," he said. "And so we are concerned that mutation in this new form of the virus is a problem for current vaccines."