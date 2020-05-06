Republican actress Stacey Dash is & # 39; breaking & # 39; selling videos to fans online for $ 50!

Clueless star Stacey Dash is reportedly bankrupt and has decided to sell videos of herself online for $ 50, according to MTO News.

Stacey has been through a lot in the last year or so. First, she was fired from Fox News, then divorced after her shocking arrest for domestic violence.

The 53-year-old black Republican actress, who led a failed campaign for a seat in the Southern California Congress in 2018, was arrested on domestic assault charges last year.

Stacy's ex-husband Jeffrey Marty claimed that the beautiful actress pushed, slapped, and scratched him. Jeff, who is a lawyer, said Stacy flipped over during an argument at her Florida home. He later dropped the charges, and the couple later separated.

Well now Stacy seems to have fallen into hard times and is now charging fans $ 50 for custom videos on the Cameo video sharing website. It is still unclear what kind of videos Stacey will sell to her fans.