Republican actress Stacey Dash is & # 39; breaking & # 39; selling videos to fans online for $ 50!

Clueless star Stacey Dash is reportedly bankrupt and has decided to sell videos of herself online for $ 50, according to MTO News.

Stacey has been through a lot in the last year or so. First, she was fired from Fox News, then divorced after her shocking arrest for domestic violence.

The 53-year-old black Republican actress, who led a failed campaign for a seat in the Southern California Congress in 2018, was arrested on domestic assault charges last year.

Stacy's ex-husband Jeffrey Marty claimed that the beautiful actress pushed, slapped, and scratched him. Jeff, who is a lawyer, said Stacy flipped over during an argument at her Florida home. He later dropped the charges, and the couple later separated.

