Reopening of Germany offers hope for a normal appearance of life

BERLIN – Germany was a leader in the West in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, and later a leader in the calibrated restart of public life. On Wednesday, Chancellor Angela Merkel had a message of hope for the nation: The experiment was working.
Infection numbers, Merkel announced, were not only stable but lower than those reported two weeks ago. "We have achieved the goal of stopping the spread of the virus, of protecting our health system from being overwhelmed," the foreign minister said at a press conference.
Germany, he said, was now in a position to reopen most aspects of its economy and society. "We can afford a little boldness," said Merkel.
It was good news not only for Germany, but also for countries eager for a sign that life can go on with the virus. On a day when the European Union announced that euro-sharing economies would face a deep recession this year, it also raised hopes that success in Germany could help mitigate the recession.
Germany's progress demonstrated that a combination of prudent political leadership, led by science, and a regime of Widespread testing, tracing, and social distancing could allow countries to manage a controlled reopening.
But it was also a clear reminder of the differences. in other western countries
In the United States, some states have attempted restarting but facing chaos and disputes with Washington, while cases and deaths continue to rise.
Germany closed early and has been systematically testing its way back to an appearance of normality. That does not mean that life with the virus will look like before.
Face masks, already mandatory in stores and public transportation across Germany, are fast becoming the new normal, seen everywhere from street protests to window mannequins.
Socialization, even in restaurants and bars that can now reopen, will be limited to two homes, six feet away.
But with those limitations in place, Merkel restored many liberties on file for the better part of two months on Wednesday.
All stores may reopen. Restaurants and hotels can resume in time for two long holiday weekends in late May.
All schoolchildren will return to see a classroom before summer break. Day care centers will begin receiving children next week, focusing on the neediest families. Nursing and nursing home residents may receive visits from one person.
And crucial in this nation of football fans: the Bundesliga, Germany's professional league, will play again, albeit in empty stadiums.
Merkel adopted a characteristically sober tone on Wednesday, warning that freedoms could be quickly squandered by irresponsible behavior.
"We can say today that the first phase of the pandemic is behind us," said the foreign minister. "But we must be aware that we are still at the beginning of the pandemic and that we will have to deal with this virus for a long time."
The details of how and when to lift individual restrictions on everything from movie theaters and tattoo parlors to brothels is now up to the governors of Germany's 16 states.
Whether the chancellor can maintain the political climate of unity that did much to shore up citizens' confidence in the government's handling of the pandemic remains uncertain.
"The entire federal republic," Merkel stressed Wednesday, after meeting with state governors during a video conference, "is based on trust."
This week there were some signs that the unit was fading, and several governors were quick to take particularly important steps for their regions before that meeting.
The coastal state of Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania, which is heavily dependent on tourism and has one of the lowest infection levels, announced Tuesday that restaurants could open from Wednesday, followed by hotels on May 25.
Bavaria, with a higher density of cases, said Tuesday that beer gardens and terrace restaurants would resume before May 18, but that hotels would remain closed until the end of the month.
Days earlier, the eastern state of Saxony-Anhalt formally increased the number of people from different households who could meet in public from two to five.
Some welcomed the return of a more dynamic political debate, arguing that not only the economy, but also democracy, needed to be revived after fundamental freedoms had been curtailed. As the crisis mode transformed into longer-term management of the pandemic, a one-size-fits-all response was no longer adequate.
Ms Merkel recognized that different regions of Germany had varying levels of infection and should adapt their responses.
But it also announced an "emergency mechanism,quot; that requires any region where New daily infections exceed 50 per 100,000 residents for seven days to reestablish restrictions until that number drops below 50 for seven days.
"If something happens locally, we will not wait until it has spread throughout the republic, but we act locally," he said.
Germany performs around 142,000 coronavirus tests a day and has started several random antibody tests across the country. New daily infections have been declining steadily, dropping below 1,000 last week for the first time in more than six weeks.
Pending the introduction of a tracking app across Europe, a project concerned with delays and disagreements, hundreds of newly trained health officers are working the phones to track and inform anyone who may have come into contact with a newly identified person. infected to stop the chain of infection.
The reproductive factor, a variable that measures how many people are infected for each new case, has ranged around 0.7, which means that three newly infected people infect less than two.
Merkel, whose video explanation two weeks ago of why this variable was crucial in pandemic monitoring went viral, has long said that a value less than 1 meant the healthcare system can cope.
According to the country version of the Centers for Disease Control and the Robert Koch Institute, four out of five of the 164,807 known cases of infection in Germany have recovered and fewer than 7,000 people have died, a much lower figure. than in many neighbors.
"Together we have won great success," said Lothar Wieler, president of the institute, this week. "If we defend it well, the numbers will remain low."
"Keeping a distance is undoubtedly the new daily reality," he added.
The Germans have become used to keeping six feet apart in public. As the country opens up, the strict rules of social distancing will continue.
Schools are struggling to halve class sizes, stagger the start and end of classes, and enforce rigorous hygiene rules. Many stores have put disinfectant on the door, plexiglass at the cashier, and floor markings to control customer queues.
An area with no reopening in sight for now is a great space for public events. Concerts, spectator sporting events and festivals are prohibited until at least August 31.
Even Germany risks A second wave of infections, experts warn. The virus has an incubation period of two weeks and can be transmitted by asymptomatic people, making monitoring difficult.
"When you loosen the measurements, the problem is that you only see the effect in two weeks," said Thomas Hotz, a mathematician who has been modeling the number of replication of the virus. "And when you do it too fast, you can see that the virus is reproducing too fast."
"Our advantage in Germany is that we managed to reduce our infection numbers so much that we have a lot of free capacity in hospitals," he continued.
Unlike the United States, he said, "We can afford to experiment."
Christopher F. Schuetze contributed reporting.