Reopening of European cinema: main markets observe June-July – Up News Info

As exhibitors in the main European markets begin to observe possible openings in late June and until mid-July, some smaller centers will be operational again this week, albeit under strict guidelines for social distancing and reduced capacities.

Overall, a somewhat clearer picture is starting to emerge regarding the restart of business in Europe, although much remains to be outlined, and course corrections amid the current coronavirus situation are certainly possible.

Most of the continent, along with the United Kingdom, has seen dark theaters for months, and box office losses have been steep. But with some markets now planning the ease of confinement, there are flashes of hope on the horizon.

None of the major centers, which include the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Spain and Italy, has established formal dates (see breakdowns below) However, the head of the UK Film Association, Phil Clapp, tells us: “We have been discussing with the government about the safeguards necessary to protect the public and staff. As part of that discussion, we have said that we believe these could be in place in time for a reopening in late June. However, we are aware that the government will have a number of considerations when deciding when to allow UK sites to reopen. "

Related story The Spanish government improves the international tax incentive and approves the support measures for Film Biz COVID-19

Vue International chief Tim Richards tells us he believes soft openings are possible in late June with stronger momentum in mid-July. Vue operates in the United Kingdom, Germany, Denmark, Italy, Poland, the Netherlands and Taiwan. In the latter, the company's 20-screen SBC multiplex has continued to operate during the crisis, building on the lessons of the 2003 SARS epidemic.

"We have open and operational protocols that we have learned the hard way in Taiwan. Ironically, it is the only site that is still open for us," says Richards, who remains "very optimistic and optimistic for the industry." Time is the key factor, he says.

Vue is "ready to go in nine markets, and if we have to be prepared in different ways in each market, depending on the official orientation, we will be. As an industry, we have this unique ability to manage how many people are in our lobbies and auditoriums in a given moment through careful scheduling and planning of our customers' in and out on and off our screens. To achieve this, we have the support of our staff and our cutting-edge operating systems. We can automatically build social distancing "

In addition, there may be temperature readings and masks "if that's the right thing for the safety of our customers and staff."

People are eager to return to theaters. Recent Chinese polls show that there is a desire, while Richards says in Vue's polls, "watching a movie is the first or second choice of entertainment in all of our markets." People want to go out, sit somewhere they can sit and entertain themselves, not in a living room with the kids screaming. "

Grand Rex Cinema Paris

Shutterstock



Overall, the International Union of Cinemas (UNIC) reports that as of May 4, less than 2% of the more than 42,000 screens in 38 European markets were operational. Sweden continued to keep some theaters running during the crisis, while Norway, the Czech Republic and Slovakia have recently announced dates, starting as early as tomorrow for the first. Some Icelandic cinemas went online again on Monday this week; Finland and Portugal will open at reduced capacity on June 1; Switzerland is tentatively scheduled for June 8; and Ireland will come later on August 10.

To help close the gap and put people in a good mood, cinemas have either done business or will soon open in markets such as Germany, Italy, France, Poland, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Norway and Lithuania.

However, a notable question is which product will be screened in theaters, given that Hollywood studios don't have campaign titles on their release schedules until Warner Bros & # 39; Beginning Christopher Nolan and Disney & # 39; s Mulan, both in July. While most offshore markets outside of Europe remain closed, Korea recently re-prepared (although never closed entirely) and has been using a mix of older favorites like La La Land and the Avengers images as it also added Universal / DreamWorks Animation & # 39; s Trolls World Tour both theatrically and on VOD. Hong Kong will open later this week, but the world's second largest market, China, which is expected to lose more than RMB 30B ($ 4.2B) this year, remains a question mark. More should be clear in the Middle Kingdom this month.

%MINIFYHTMLb34fafdb0171db245b6bd2466266761414%

European markets with strong local industries are expected to be able to start showing in-house produced films that were archived when theaters closed, as well as launching titles from studio libraries.

But part of the reason major markets are tilting towards the end of June / beginning of July is the need for new products. In Australia, the National Association of Film Operators yesterday recognized that the availability of new Hollywood titles would be a factor in a July restart.

French producer Jérôme Seydoux, who also heads the country's leading exhibition circuit, said Le Point on Tuesday that a July reopening seems possible, but "to credibly open, Americans also have to open their theaters." He called Beginning and Mulan The key to opening in July.

Here's a snapshot of the latest updates on the top European races, as well as some of the smaller hubs:

SPAIN: Last week, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez discussed a four-phase "Plan for the transition to a new normal" that began on May 4. In Phase 2, whose start date is not established, "Cultural events will be possible with fewer than 50 people indoors, and for outdoor events, there will have to be 400 people or less, and they will have to sit down," he said. Sánchez according to The country. Theaters will reopen in Phase 2, with a tentative date of May 25, but at a third of capacity and with assigned seats. In Phase 3, that should increase up to 50%. Cinemas located in shopping malls could only reopen in Phase 3. Plans must be approved at the provincial level, which could mean staggered openings.

FRANCE: Also last week, French Prime Minister Edouard Philippe said that the reopening of theaters will not be allowed when the country begins to lift its national closure on May 11, while banning festivals and events that attract more 5,000 people spread to September. A decision is now expected to be announced June 2 for theaters. FNCF exhibitors have created an advisory committee to draft guidelines for the industry that it hopes to deliver in late May.

Lighthouse cinema dublin ireland

Alys Tomlinson / Shutterstock



United Kingdom: The largest European market (despite Brexit) has yet to outline a clear plan for reopening. Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to provide further guidance on Sunday, May 10. However, as noted above, some believe that late June is a possibility.

GERMANY: Movie reopens have yet to be clarified in Germany, however HDF Kino, the largest theater organization on the market, has forecast a start in July. Constantin Film's Martin Moszkowicz cautions that it could be two to three months before consumer confidence returns. Another fundamental problem, we are warned, is the product.

ITALY: The hardest hit of the largest Europeans, and the second worst in the world, saw their theaters darken from February. Movie theaters are expected to remain closed at least until June for now. Italy is a particularly interesting case given that traditionally it has been almost impossible to program during the summer. But a concerted effort by Hollywood studios last year, along with local organizations, to launch in the corridor helped boost the market's fortune in 2019. MoviementVillage, a project started and promoted by film groups ANEC and ANICA last year To make the Italian business a two-month 12, it's helping to prepare for reopens this summer with the addition of open-air / drive-in cinemas. The programming will be a mix of 2019 and 2020 titles.

POLAND: An increasingly important market in Europe (particularly for local products), Poland began to lift restrictions in mid-April. As part of a four-phase plan, theaters can be opened on June 1.

NETHERLANDS: More news is coming to the Netherlands on May 12, but in the meantime, May 20 could be the movie's reopening date.