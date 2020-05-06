Rent the Runway employees suffer as women continue to rent dresses

Image: Getty Image: Getty

You might think that a global pandemic that has closed people inside would mean Rent the Runway subscribers would not feel the need to rent designer clothes. And yet the women still are, as the New Jersey and Texas warehouse workers for the company have to continue to fulfill orders.

in a damning piece For him Huff Post, reporter Jesselyn Cook interviewed 22 past and current employees and contractors on how expendable they feel within the company. The company has found a loophole in declaring itself an essential business, relying on its status as a "hub of compliance" under executive orders from the state of New Jersey and Texas to close businesses. What's most puzzling is that women still rent clothes, even though the company gave subscribers the option to pause the service. The piece links to an incredibly deaf Refinery piece29 on how the women are still renting clothes, and one of them cites that they expect the company's employees to be treated "like royalty."

But warehouse conditions are dangerous. Warehouses in Arlington, Texas, and Secaucus, New Jersey, It is described as having inadequate air conditioning, as well as having to deal with piles of dirty laundry that could transmit the virus. Employees say Rent the Runway didn't implement social distancing protocols in warehouses until the end of March, with masks only in mid April

Some workers use vacation days and sick leave to avoid work, but beyond that, the company uses a demerit system to track absences. Due to the compliance center loophole in New Jersey and Texas, if employees refuse to work in legally operating businesses, they may lose benefits. Rent the Runway guaranteed a minimum of two hours " pay per shift, but after HuffPost approached, they doubled it to four hours.

As covid-19 became a concern in early March, Rent the Runway employees tried to voice their concerns about the dangerous working conditions to management. When they received no response, Workers began posting comments to the brand's Instagram account, asking what will happen to the hundreds of people who work at the Secaucus warehouse. But Rent the Runway simply closed the comments.

The news from Rent the Runway employees comes after the company has been praised for Treat workers well. In 2018 Jennifer Hyman ran an opinion piece at New York Times boasting the fact that customer service, warehouse and store employees have the same benefits and sick leave as corporate employees.

Read the full story here.