Remembering the See Paris Die advertising campaign for House of Wax

In 2005, there was no Twitter or Instagram, but there was still a viral marketing campaign.

Seeking to distinguish his film from all other R-rated gore festivals, filled with culturally intelligent but existentially vicious young people who had been enjoying a revival since Shout helped redefine horror movies for a postNightmare on Elm Street generation the creative people in charge of marketing House of Wax He decided to focus on what his film had that others did not:

The on-screen death of Paris Hilton.

Call it bad, misogynistic or just macabre, the "See Paris Die,quot; campaign cleverly brought a spear to the head of the culture of fame for fame, whether or not he was trying to make that philosophical point at the time. .