Remembering the See Paris Die advertising campaign for House of Wax

In 2005, there was no Twitter or Instagram, but there was still a viral marketing campaign.
Seeking to distinguish his film from all other R-rated gore festivals, filled with culturally intelligent but existentially vicious young people who had been enjoying a revival since Shout helped redefine horror movies for a postNightmare on Elm Street generation the creative people in charge of marketing House of Wax He decided to focus on what his film had that others did not:
The on-screen death of Paris Hilton.
Call it bad, misogynistic or just macabre, the "See Paris Die,quot; campaign cleverly brought a spear to the head of the culture of fame for fame, whether or not he was trying to make that philosophical point at the time. .
"I thought it was the coolest death scene," Hilton, who was making her movie debut, told Hollywood.com after seeing her character Paige being dispatched for the first time at the movie's premiere. "It's really amazing. I applauded him! It was a drug."
Simple life Star, who was still two years away from having to spend time in jail for violating probation after a DUI, didn't seem bothered at all by the fact that other people in theaters across the country were also enthusiastically celebrating the Paige's death. Rather, it was placed alongside the "See Paris Die,quot; signs: Kitson, the A mid-'90s boutique in West Hollywood for a star who preferred shopping with a paparazzi escort, she jumped on board with joy and smiled knowingly at the cameras.
House of WaxThe official slogan was "Prey. Slay. Display,quot;. (which is actually quite chilling), but a limited edition line of "See Paris Die,quot; shirts sold out on arrival.
And just because Twitter had not yet launched and Facebook was not where it is now (or was five years ago) it did not mean that the House of Wax team did not use all the available zeitgeisty resources available to them. In April 2005, the one-year-old MySpace was the destination for exclusive previews of the film and the premiere of the music video for "Spitfire,quot; by The Prodigy, the title track of the soundtrack.
"It was pretty brutal, but it's a Joel Silver movie, a really cool concept, a great cast and an amazing director, so it was worth running through the woods, getting killed, "Hilton said." I know about Joel Silver because I've seen all of his movies, and every movie he makes is a success, so working with him is an honor. I thought it would be a fun character to play and a great movie. "
Ultimately, about $ 70 million in tickets were sold worldwide to theater goers who at least didn't care to know that Hilton would not be the designated survivor.
For her efforts, she won a Teen Choice Award for Best Scream, as well as a Razzie for Worst Supporting Actress.
Silver (Die hard, Predator, Matrix franchise) served as executive producer along with Robert Zemeckis and Susan Levin (who got married Robert Downey Jr. that August). House of Wax, a remake in the most relaxed sense of the word of the 1953 horror classic starring Vicent Price, it turned out to be a feature film largely but obviously highly commented on by the director Jaume Collet-Serra, who went on to great success directing Orphan; four action movies starring Liam Neeson, including The traveler; and the Blake Lively vs. a hungry shark thriller The shoals.
"Ours is very different,quot;, star Chad Michael Murray, fan of the original House of Wax, he told Indie London at the time. "We took a lot of liberties and were very creative. It is a totally different film, a very contemporary film and still very creepy. There is something terrifying about wax. And, of course, we capitalize on blood."
When asked what it was like to work with the beauty of the ball (or the slaughtered lamb), Murray said that Hilton was as sweet and famous as he could be.
"Well, I'm sure we had a good time in Australia (filming the movie)," he said. "I didn't start out with any expectations about her because I like being my own judge, but she's a very sweet girl. And she was perfect for the role and very involved as an actress. However, it was fun. Look how crazy they were about her in Australia. Even when she was incognito in a dark wig and sunglasses, people would recognize her and she would suddenly turn into a frantic circus with people screaming and paparazzi popping in. It was crazy.
"I think there was even a radio contest where you telephoned if you had seen Paris so everyone was chasing her all the time. She was also very nice to the people she met, signing autographs for everyone."
Exactly. Although the "See Paris Die,quot; campaign was obviously an ironic capitalization on the feelings of loving and hating, the socialite-turned-sex-tape and the reality TV star tended to move people, many fans thought she was just charming. .
And maybe, just maybe, some members of the audience were sad to see Paige go.
When asked if she was concerned about being pigeonholed, Hilton said to Indie London, brimming with her usual habitual confidence, "Well, House of Wax it's a film that will last a long time and people will always remember it, so I'm happy to be a part of it. I'm happy to be a beautiful screaming queen running in lingerie, but I won't always be doing that. "
As far as she was concerned, there was only one problem with being who she was, and it wasn't a big problem.
If anything, Hilton was concerned "that people always have misconceptions about me. But," he added, "I really don't care what people think because I'm completely different from the way they think it will be. It's nice to surprise. to the people ".
Also, "It was very hot when I died!"
