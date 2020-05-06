Relive the celebrity couples who broke our hearts in 2020

Michael Bezjian / Getty Images; Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters



After only 12 days of marriage, the two decided to leave him. "I was touched by the warm welcome from Jon and my union," Anderson said in a statement. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from each other … we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. "