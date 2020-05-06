Home Entertainment Relive the celebrity couples who broke our hearts in 2020

Relive the celebrity couples who broke our hearts in 2020

Take a stroll down memory lane and relive all of the most harrowing celebrity divisions of 2020 below:

Craig Barritt / Getty Images for the Trevor Project

Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson

After almost two years together, E! The news confirmed in May that the model and actress had separated.

Kristin Cavallari, Jay Cutler

Instagram

Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler

The nearly decade-old couple announced their plans to divorce on April 26. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of," he wrote in a joint statement. "This is just the situation of two people separating."

Jessie J, Channing Tatum

Dean / SplashNews.com

Channing Tatum and Jessie J

In early April, E! News confirmed that the couple, over and over, had resigned.

Lana Del Rey, Sean Larkin, Grammys 2020, Grammy Awards

Rich Fury / Getty images for The Recording Academy

Lana del rey & sean larkin

Almost six months after being seen together, the singer and P.S. Live star amicably went his separate ways. "Right now, we're just friends," Sean revealed to the New York Times. "We still talk and whatnot, we only have busy schedules right now."

Travis Mills, Madelaine Petsch, Emmy 2018, Emmy Awards 2018, Couples

Neilson Barnard / Getty Images

Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills

In February, E! The news confirmed that the Riverdale The actress and her musical artist Beau ended their relationship after about three years together.

Ne-Yo, Crystal Renay, Latin American Music Awards 2019, Arrivals

Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock

Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith

The R,amp;B star confirmed on February 15 that he and his wife had separated and plan to divorce after four years of marriage. They share two children.

Krystal Nielson, Chris Randone

Denise Truscello

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone

The couple announced their separation of less than a year of marriage in February. "It hurts to announce that at this time, we have decided to separate from each other," the two said in a statement on BachelorNation.com. "We never imagined this scenario, but we have reached a point where we both need to work on ourselves."

Autumn Phillips, Peter Phillips, Royal Wedding Arrivals

REX / Shutterstock

Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips

Queen ElizabethThe grandson announced his and his wife's decision to separate after 12 years of marriage in February.

Pamela Anderson, Jon Peters

Michael Bezjian / Getty Images; Vince Bucci / Getty Images

Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters

After only 12 days of marriage, the two decided to leave him. "I was touched by the warm welcome from Jon and my union," Anderson said in a statement. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from each other … we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. "

Joe Amabile, Kendall Long

Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Kendall Long and Joe Amabile

After meeting in season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, the reality TV stars announced their decision to separate after a year and a half together.

Lena Waith, Alana Mayo, 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards, Arrivals

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo

"After careful consideration and consideration, we have decided to part," said a joint statement by the actress and his ex-wife. "We have nothing but mutual support and we ask that you respect our privacy during this time."

Cara Santana, Jesse Metcalfe, engaged

Jason Merritt / Getty Images for W Magazine

Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe

After 13 years ago, the couple canceled their engagement amid allegations that the John Tucker must die star fooled with multiple women.

Rihanna, Hassan Jameel

Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images

Rihanna and Hassan Jameel

In January, news broke that the "Love on the Brain,quot; singer and her boyfriend of three years were no longer together.

Vanessa Hudgens, Austin Butler

Jerod Harris / Getty Images for MTV

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler

Fans were shocked to discover that the lifelong celebrity couple, who were together for nearly nine years, broke up in January.

Pete Davidson, Kaia Gerber, Miami

MEGA

Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber

After a few months together, the 18-year-old model and the 26-year-old comedian decided to go their separate ways so they could focus on their mental health.

Katie Cassidy, Matthew Rodgers

Tommaso Boddi / FilmMagic

Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers

the Arrow Star filed for divorce on January 8 from her boyfriend nearly 13 months after they were publicly married. A year earlier, they had eloped.

Jeffree Star, Nathan Schwandt

Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images

Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt

The YouTube personality shared the heartbreaking news that he and Nathan separated after five years together.

