Relive the celebrity couples who broke our hearts in 2020

Take a stroll down memory lane and relive all of the most harrowing celebrity divisions of 2020 below:
Craig Barritt / Getty Images for the Trevor Project
Cara Delevingne and Ashley Benson
After almost two years together, E! The news confirmed in May that the model and actress had separated.
Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler
The nearly decade-old couple announced their plans to divorce on April 26. "We have nothing but love and mutual respect and we are deeply grateful for the shared years, the memories created, and the children we are so proud of," he wrote in a joint statement. "This is just the situation of two people separating."
Dean / SplashNews.com
Channing Tatum and Jessie J
In early April, E! News confirmed that the couple, over and over, had resigned.
Rich Fury / Getty images for The Recording Academy
Lana del rey & sean larkin
Almost six months after being seen together, the singer and P.S. Live star amicably went his separate ways. "Right now, we're just friends," Sean revealed to the New York Times. "We still talk and whatnot, we only have busy schedules right now."
Neilson Barnard / Getty Images
Madelaine Petsch and Travis Mills
In February, E! The news confirmed that the Riverdale The actress and her musical artist Beau ended their relationship after about three years together.
Chelsea Lauren / Shutterstock
Ne-Yo and Crystal Smith
The R,amp;B star confirmed on February 15 that he and his wife had separated and plan to divorce after four years of marriage. They share two children.
Denise Truscello
Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone
The couple announced their separation of less than a year of marriage in February. "It hurts to announce that at this time, we have decided to separate from each other," the two said in a statement on BachelorNation.com. "We never imagined this scenario, but we have reached a point where we both need to work on ourselves."
REX / Shutterstock
Peter Phillips and Autumn Phillips
Queen ElizabethThe grandson announced his and his wife's decision to separate after 12 years of marriage in February.
Michael Bezjian / Getty Images; Vince Bucci / Getty Images
Pamela Anderson and Jon Peters
After only 12 days of marriage, the two decided to leave him. "I was touched by the warm welcome from Jon and my union," Anderson said in a statement. "We would be very grateful for your support as we take time apart to reevaluate what we want from life and from each other … we have mutually decided to postpone the formalization of our marriage certificate and put our faith in the process. "
Eric McCandless / Walt Disney Television via Getty Images
Kendall Long and Joe Amabile
After meeting in season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, the reality TV stars announced their decision to separate after a year and a half together.
Frazer Harrison / Getty Images
Lena Waithe and Alana Mayo
"After careful consideration and consideration, we have decided to part," said a joint statement by the actress and his ex-wife. "We have nothing but mutual support and we ask that you respect our privacy during this time."
Jason Merritt / Getty Images for W Magazine
Cara Santana and Jesse Metcalfe
After 13 years ago, the couple canceled their engagement amid allegations that the John Tucker must die star fooled with multiple women.
Allen Berezovsky / Getty Images
Rihanna and Hassan Jameel
In January, news broke that the "Love on the Brain,quot; singer and her boyfriend of three years were no longer together.
Jerod Harris / Getty Images for MTV
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler
Fans were shocked to discover that the lifelong celebrity couple, who were together for nearly nine years, broke up in January.
MEGA
Pete Davidson and Kaia Gerber
After a few months together, the 18-year-old model and the 26-year-old comedian decided to go their separate ways so they could focus on their mental health.
Tommaso Boddi / FilmMagic
Katie Cassidy and Matthew Rodgers
the Arrow Star filed for divorce on January 8 from her boyfriend nearly 13 months after they were publicly married. A year earlier, they had eloped.
Daniel Boczarski / Getty Images
Jeffree Star and Nathan Schwandt
The YouTube personality shared the heartbreaking news that he and Nathan separated after five years together.
