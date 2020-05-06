Redlands Man Helps 8 Local Businesses Pay Rentals and Mortgages for At Least 2 Months – Up News Info Los Angeles

INTERIOR EMPIRE (CBSLA) – A businessman who makes a living by creating fantasies is helping several small businesses struggling during the coronavirus pandemic.

Carol Carillo, owner of Yucaipa, used the Timeless Pages book store … The Book Place, was forced to close when the safest home order took effect in March.

"It looks really picturesque and old-fashioned, and people have said they feel like they're in Europe when they get in there," Carillo said.

“Our business had just started to recover. We were doing really well and it has become a family. "

Carillo was concerned that she would have to close her business due to the pandemic until a man named Garner Holt came to the rescue.

"He paid me the rent this month," said Carillo.

Holt is the owner of Garner Holt Productions in Redlands, which creates animatronics for theme parks like Disneyland and Universal Studios.

"I started 42 years ago in my parents' garage," said Holt. "I slept on the floor, I was the only employee for 10 years and I know what it's like to fight."

When Holt received a PPP loan last month, he knew firsthand how quickly funds ran out.

"It was then that guilt began to increase a little," he said.

Holt has so far "adopted,quot; eight small businesses, paying their rents or mortgages for at least two months.

“Each and every one of us who has presented a check only has tears in their eyes. They say this is literally saving our lives, "said Holt.

Holt said he finds businesses in trouble through word of mouth, but some of them hold a special place in his heart, like Noyes ’Bakery in San Bernardino, which has been in business for 95 years.

"The bakery I used to go to as a child with my grandmother," Holt said.

Owner David Ortiz was moved to tears by Holt's generosity.

"I'm at a loss for words. I'm being honest with you," Ortiz said. "I see someone I don't even remember opening his heart and his wallet and saying, 'Here, save your business.'

Holt has now challenged his salespeople and business owner friends to do the same and find a small business, pay rent, utilities, or whatever they can to help keep the lights on.