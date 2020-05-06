Rasheeda Frost tells her fans that she should be exercising more these days instead of cooking

Rasheeda Frost has been cooking a lot these days as you've probably already seen. She has been posting all kinds of juicy videos and tasty recipes on her social media account.

Now, he tells his fans that he thinks he should be exercising more instead of cooking, and posted a really intense workout video. Check it out below.

‘I have to keep it real. You should have been training more during quarantine instead of cooking 2-3 times a day! So now I have picked up a few extra pounds and that has not been cut because my birthday is approaching 5/25 and I have to put it together, so here I am going hard on my @whatwaistofficial official definition belt. I will lose a few pounds and prepare for #geminiseason #getinshape #letsgo, "Rasheeda wrote in his post.

Someone commented: ‘Sisssssssss… .ME TOO !!! Cook, cook, cook and THERE'S NOT A LOT OF EXERCISE! Ten pounds I gained! Girlllllllllll … Now I'm on it! "

A follower said, "Me too girl … mine is 06/20. I have to do these workouts," and someone else posted this message: "I've had that waistband for a while and should be doing the same thing." I have been to some BS. Now is the time to go back inside and stop being lazy. Thanks for the inspiration @ rasheedadaboss.chickk. "

A fan asked Rassheeda: ‘@rasheeda asks. I know when it comes to you and the products. I know I can trust your judgment because you are not here just for a checkup that really matters to you from your fans and your family. I know you have been working on @whatwaistofficial for a year, have you seen many changes, you only wear when you exercise? "

Someone else also called Rasheeda motivator and said, "My motivation,quot; ah, right after my classic Lady M classic cake of 10 "has been happily enjoyed to the last slice."

Another follower said: Tienes You have this! I have two daughters who are Gemini ladies! I love his vision of life and energy! "

A fan said: Chica Girl! I feel the same way … preparing to start my work right now! "

In other news, Rasheeda excited her fans when she announced on her social media account that there were new masks in stock at her Pressed Boutique.



