Rachel Weisz, nervous about the physically demanding role in & # 39; Black Widow & # 39; after delivery

The new mother admits she is apprehensive about taking on the role in the Marvel action movie less than a year after giving birth to her son with Daniel Craig.

Rachel Weisz found it "discouraging" to take on the physically challenging role of spy Melina Vostokoff in "Black widow"Less than a year after having her daughter.

The 50-year-old stars alongside Scarlett Johansson in the Marvel spin-off, with her character acting as a mother figure to Scarlett's alter ego. But since filming of the movie started before Rachel's daughter with Daniel Craig After one, the screen star felt more than a little apprehensive about launching such a demanding project.

"I think all women would recognize that as discouraging," she told Harper & # 39; s Bazaar U.K. "I didn't have my core, shall we say. It was a good incentive to do some Pilates and dance cardio …"

Rachel also hopes that the film, when it opens in November 2020, will help do more for the on-screen representation of women.

"The eighties and nineties were really bullshit for women," she sighed. "But I used to watch a lot of black and white movies with my mother, Bette davis, Joan Crawford, Katharine Hepburn, were very powerful in the narrations. Bette Davis had no superpowers, but she is powerful as hell. "

"I think it's important for growing girls to see stories where women are front and center, and to see a woman politician, or a woman prime minister. It's about identification, she's seeing possibilities. We need more stories about women. We need more role models! "

As for her own role models, Rachel admitted Wonder Woman is one of his greatest on-screen heroes.