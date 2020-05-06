Prosecutors take down R. Kelly's poor health claims

R. Kelly has been using the COVID-19 outbreak to get out of jail, but prosecutors have dismissed his poor health claims, advising him to exercise in the gym if he wants to stay healthy.

In documents obtained by The Blast, prosecutors say nothing has changed since Kelly's first attempt. They say that his "recent diagnosis of prediabetes,quot; does not guarantee his release.

Her attorney had claimed that Kelly had shown signs of high blood pressure and cholesterol, but they said her claims were false and wrote that "the defendant has not been diagnosed with high blood pressure; nor has he been prescribed any medication to treat high blood pressure."

Prosecutors also stated that Kelly saw a doctor while in prison on May 1 and that during the 45-minute visit, she was advised to do regular exercises, take multivitamins, and B-12 for nerve health.

Kelly complained that she was unable to eat prison food or exercise in her small room.