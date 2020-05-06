Home Entertainment Prosecutors take down R. Kelly's poor health claims

Prosecutors take down R. Kelly's poor health claims

Bradley Lamb
R. Kelly has been using the COVID-19 outbreak to get out of jail, but prosecutors have dismissed his poor health claims, advising him to exercise in the gym if he wants to stay healthy.

In documents obtained by The Blast, prosecutors say nothing has changed since Kelly's first attempt. They say that his "recent diagnosis of prediabetes,quot; does not guarantee his release.

Her attorney had claimed that Kelly had shown signs of high blood pressure and cholesterol, but they said her claims were false and wrote that "the defendant has not been diagnosed with high blood pressure; nor has he been prescribed any medication to treat high blood pressure."

