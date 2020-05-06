Program & # 39; Angeleno Card & # 39; of the Mayor of Los Angeles plagued with name problems – Up News Info Los Angeles

– The Mayor's Fund for the City of Los Angeles has raised millions in contributions. But where does the money go?

Half of the money raised will go to what is called the Angeleno Card, a debit card with up to $ 1,500.

But a man who submitted the request received an email saying it was rejected. Or did it?

The man, who only wants to be known as "Peter,quot;, received a letter after requesting the city's Angeleno card addressed to Manuel Méndez, but that is not his name.

"No, I'm not! I am not Manuel Méndez at all! "Peter said." I said, ‘Well, is it possible that you got it? But they confused the email?" I have no idea! "

The Angeleno card was announced by Mayor Eric Garcetti last month. So far, 450,000 people have applied. They have raised around $ 20 million in private donations, so only 20,000 cards will be distributed.

Yusef Robb, the mayor's fund adviser, admits there are technical issues, such as the email Peter received and other complaints that David Goldstein of CBSLA found online, including a person who received the card and says it was never filled with money. .

“We have debugged our systems and identified the 450,000 total applications we received, several dozen bugs like that where people's names have been changed and other things, we are in the process, and we have already corrected some of those, going back and scrubbing our ready, "he said.

Peter says he never heard anything after receiving the email with the wrong name, and says someone in town says he is not the only one whose name was confused.

"No. No one called me for that at all," he said.

The mayor's fund says it is more than likely that both men have been rejected. And if it were, your name will automatically remain in the system and if more money is raised, more cards will be distributed.