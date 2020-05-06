Production will not be "normal" without vaccine, testing and tracking: Up News Info

The full reopening of the film and television industry will likely not be possible until a vaccine is developed to fight the coronavirus and tests and tracing of the spread of the virus are carried out, according to David White, SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director. . White shared that view during a press conference today with top leaders of industry unions and unions, including representatives of the DGA, IATSE, Actors' Equity and WGA East.

"As a general matter, it's worth noting that a vaccine is in right now, maybe not a consensus, but it looks overwhelming, like the time when everything can go back to normal," White said. "And extensive and reliable testing and tracing is the general rule as to when we will have organized and sustained production returning to the stages. If you don't know who a super carrier is, and they are on a set with people, even with social distancing, you have a problem. Therefore, you must be able to perform the test, and the vaccine is considered the time when you can return. I'm not an expert and there is broad thinking around that, but as a general rule, we are looking to get things firmly in place before putting people in an environment that can really directly and negatively affect health. "

When asked about the Up News Info on the work of the Industry-wide Labor Management Safety Committee, which will play a key role in establishing protocols for the resumption of production, he said that "all unions are working together on an easy-to-understand format to give an indication of whether or not we have agreed that a package is safe or unsafe, so we are all working together to develop that protocol, which will tie in with what the industry is doing. "

Formed in 1965, the Industry-wide Labor Management Safety Committee is comprised of union, union, and manager representatives who research, write, and recommend guidelines for on-set safety practices.

IATSE International President Matt Loeb said, "The Industry-Wide Committee has recently seen a timeline of its activities: Multiple committee meetings continue, delving into the various types of security nuances that will apply to them. I understand that New York State has asked for a White Paper on how to reopen the industry and get back to work, and the basis of the Committee's work right now is focused on that. But of course that will at least lay the foundation for a line More universal basis. We plan, on behalf of all our locations in the United States and Canada, to deal with AMPTP for a uniform policy agreement that is guided by the medical and scientific data we obtain from professionals. "

Russell Hollander, national executive director of the DGA, said, “There are a couple of things in the industry. We have a representative on the Industry Safety Committee, but we also have our own national board committee that works with the best epidemiologists, virologists, and risk assessors. On the DGA side, what we are trying to do, and nobody knows when we will be able to open, but what we are trying to do is try to find a way to open safely in a reasonable period of time. And that committee is ongoing and we are going to take the results of that committee and we are going to share it with our brother guilds and unions and then with the employers, and we will also coordinate with the Committee throughout the industry. And while the Industry-Wide Committee is doing its job, it's a larger group that we hope to coordinate with. "

Steven Soderbergh, former national vice president of the DGA and director of the 2011 pandemic thriller Contagion, will head a committee of the Directors Guild to try to get the members, and the city, back to work.

SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris told reporters that "we were the first to be affected by the virus and we could be the last to return, simply because we work in large numbers and very close to where EPP cannot always be use". That said, we are working tirelessly to develop the structures and protocols that will allow the industry to reopen safely.

"We are doing this on several levels. SAG-AFTRA President Blue Ribbon's Safety Commission is receiving and reviewing reports and recommendations from our internal experts, our field representatives, external epidemiologists and other consultants, as well as our sister unions, some of whom are on this call today . We are also working closely with employers' labor relations, industrial sanitation and safety representatives, because we recognize that it will take all of us to ensure that proper protocols exist before authorizing our members to return to the traditional work environment.

And when we return to work, it will be our members who will continue to comfort and inspire this country and our nation as we rebuild ourselves. ”

DGA President Thomas Schlamme said the shutdown has had "an unprecedented and devastating impact on our members," he said, "we can't wait to get back to work, but it must be done safely." The DGA, he said, "is working day and night" to that end.

Other union leaders in the press call included Ray Hair, president of the American Federation of Musicians; Kate Shindle, President of Actors & # 39; Equity; Lowell Peterson, CEO of WGA East; Raymond Menard, President of the American Guild of Musical Artists; Robert Prunn, director of broadcasting and telecommunications for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers; Christine Page, president of Local 174 of the International Union of Office Employees and Professionals, and Laura Penn, executive director of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, who spoke about the need for their members to return to work safely and the need for the federal government will recognize the unique needs of arts and entertainment workers affected by the pandemic's closure.

Most Hollywood unions are nonpartisan and do not endorse candidates, but IATSE President Matt Loeb said he is confident his executive board will approve the endorsement of Democratic candidate Joe Biden for president.