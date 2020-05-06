Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son turns 1 and the Queen sends him some love. Check out the official birthday post!

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's son Archie Harrison is already a year old and many people have been sending the boy his good wishes, including his great-grandmother, Queen Elizabeth! Despite the fact that the royal family went through quite a bit of drama due to the fact that Harry and Meghan decided to walk away and give up their titles, the baby still received some love from the Queen.

That said, a message was shared on the official Twitter of the Royal Family saying: ‘Happy birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor, who is celebrating his first birthday today. (balloon emoji) Archie is the Queen's eighth great-grandson. "

And that was not all, as there was also an attached throwback photo featuring the new mother, Meghan Markle, introducing Archie to the Queen and Prince Philip while Prince Harry was also in the shot, watching.

This comes after Meghan and Harry decided to abandon their royal duties and titles in order to live a more normal life, so fans were wondering if the Queen would publicly acknowledge the baby's first birthday amid the royal drama.

After announcing their departure, Meghan and Harry, as well as their baby, of course, moved to Canada, before moving close to their mother in Los Angeles, just before the COVID-19 pandemic could worsen.

Happy birthday to Archie Mountbatten-Windsor celebrating his first birthday today! 🎈 Archie is the Queen's eighth great-grandchild. pic.twitter.com/PMaiY6NR1a – The royal family (@RoyalFamily) May 6, 2020

That said, they have been living there since the quarantine began.

That said, California remains under strict self-isolation orders, so the couple was unable to travel to the UK on Archie's birthday to celebrate with royalty as originally planned.

%MINIFYHTMLca2eccd2b48ff6e3ac7eff0ab249176512%

Ad %MINIFYHTMLca2eccd2b48ff6e3ac7eff0ab249176526% %MINIFYHTMLca2eccd2b48ff6e3ac7eff0ab249176526%

A source tells HollywoodLife that ‘Right now, their priority is to keep Archie safe and healthy and do what they can to help during this global crisis. When things return to normal, of course they will want to celebrate and a high priority will be to take Archie abroad to see Harry's family. But, right now, the focus is on doing everything possible to help (with the pandemic). They are devastated by what is happening in the world right now and want to help in any way they can. "



Post views:

0 0