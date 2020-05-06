President Donald Trump issues proclamation on National Nurses Day amid coronavirus pandemic

May 6, 2020 is a special day for two reasons. First, it is the official start of National Nurses Week and it is also National Nurses Day. It is a time when people honor and recognize the great work nurses do and is part of National Nurses Month that is celebrated every May. Nurses Week is May 6 and runs through May 12, which is the anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birthday. This year, President Donald Trump issued a proclamation on National Nurses Day amid the Coronavirus pandemic. More than ever, nurses are on the front line as they risk their lives to care for those facing the deadly Covid-19 virus. Nurses not only need support now more than ever, they must also take care of themselves in order to continue caring for others.

President Trump stated the following in his proclamation. “Every day, nurses provide quality, compassionate and critical care to patients during routine medical visits and in times of great vulnerability, fear and uncertainty. Over the past few weeks and months, as our nurses have worked heroically on the front line of the coronavirus response, their contributions to the health and well-being of our citizens have expanded exponentially. On National Nurses Day, we honor and celebrate the extraordinary men and women who are dedicated to this vital and noble profession. Nursing is not merely a vocation; It is a special call to serve others selflessly, particularly in times when help is most needed. Throughout our nation's history, in times of war, natural disasters, medical emergencies, and epidemics and pandemics, nurses have rushed, undaunted by danger, self-sacrifice, and discomfort to provide hope, help, and healing. to people in need. "

President Trump continued to encourage everyone to honor nurses today. The proclamation concluded with the following comments.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, DONALD J. TRUMP, President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority conferred on me by the Constitution and laws of the United States, hereby proclaim as National Nurses on May 2020. Day. I call on the people of the United States to observe this day with appropriate ceremonies and activities. ”

Many people shared their thanks to the nurses on social media and used the hashtag #ThankYouNurses.

You can see President Donald Trump's proclamation declaring May 6, 2020, National Nurses Day below.

https://t.co/lZYGaD72Og – Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 6, 2020

Additionally, Vice President Mike Pence shared a message of thanks to American nurses on Wednesday. He shared a video and stated the following, including the hashtag #NationalNursesDay.

"On behalf of a grateful nation, thanks to the more than 3 million nurses across the country who work tirelessly every day to care for the American people. You are true heroes and an inspiration to us all! #NationalNursesDay ". On behalf of a grateful Nation, thank you to the over 3 million nurses around the Country who work tirelessly day in and day out to care for the American people. You are truly heroes and an inspiration to us all! #NationalNursesDay pic.twitter.com/R2m9CgzhDr — Mike Pence (@Mike_Pence) May 6, 2020 %MINIFYHTMLc5ad6434cfceead6522911dae6aed87013%

Did you show gratitude to a nurse today?

