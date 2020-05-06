Porsha Williams has the perfect Mother's Day gift for her fans

Porsha Williams shares the perfect gift for Mother's Day. As you've probably guessed by now, it's her beautiful line of sheets. Check out the message he shared on his social media account below.

‘Are you looking for the perfect gift for Mother's Day? Pamper your mother with my @PamperedByPorsha sheets! 😍 They are SO soft and cozy, they come in the best selection of colors and have the most amazing fit! Also, SHIPPING️ FREE SHIPPING ❗️ while supplies last🚨 Only at PAMPEREDBYPORSHA.COM🚨 Remember TA️TAG ME⚡️ in your photos with your new sheets for a chance to appear. Stay safe, everyone 😘 ’Porsha captioned her post.

A follower said: ‘I received mine in the mail on Friday. So far so good. Great quality for the king size price ", and someone else posted this:" I was very satisfied with my first set. I had to ask for more. 😊 Also, my order arrived a day before it was supposed to arrive.

Someone else posted: ‘I received mine in the mail on Friday. So far so good. Great quality for the king size price ", and one fan wrote:" I was very satisfied with my first set. I had to ask for more. "Also, my order arrived a day before it was supposed to arrive."

A fan posted: "@ porsha4real received my sheets, my husband, like the feeling on his skin, we are enjoying them."

Another happy customer said to Porsha: ‘@ porsha4real. I got mine and I LOVE them. I told you I was going to get them. I mentioned it to my mother and she went to the site and got hers in purple. I was like, "Mom,quot;, I was going to buy them for Mother's Day Lmbo! I took photos and I'm going to send them to you. "

Ad

In other news, Porsha shared a video on her social media account that Kandi Burruss also shared a while ago. It's like a movie trailer and "we are the characters," said a Porsha fan.



Post views:

0 0