Philippine government orders closure of country's leading transmission network ABS-CBN – Up News Info

On May 5, the Philippines' leading broadcast network went dark under government orders. The closure of the free television and radio network caused a stir across the country, as it was a leading source of news during the coronavirus pandemic for many

"This complies with the cease and desist order issued today by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC) that prohibits ABS-CBN from continuing its transmission operations with immediate effect," the company said in a statement to the media.

The statement continued: "Millions of Filipinos will lose their source of news and entertainment … when people need crucial and timely information as the nation faces the COVID-19 pandemic."

Related story Nexstar Sets September 1 Release Date for WGN America's "News Nation" %MINIFYHTML2c00990c7298a46c523304930e0486fa12%

ABS-CBN Corp. employs more than 11,000 people and has been operating as a franchise for Congress for 25 years. The network has criticized Duterete's controversial drug war. Many media groups accused him of silencing media like ABS-CBN due to his drug crackdown. On top of that, the relationship between the Philippine president and ABS-CBN has proven strained since 2016 when he accused them of not running their campaign ads. Government officials have denied that the closure was a problem of press freedom.

ABS-CBN's closure comes after its renewal had been pending in Congress, which is controlled by Duterte's allies. Hearings have been delayed due to the pandemic.

In addition to ABS-CBN, the country's leading newspaper Philippine Daily Investigator and online news organization Rappler have been attacked for criticizing Duterte.

In the wake of the shutdown, the media corporation turned to its social media platforms to inform its audience that they will continue to provide news. "Even though TV and radio stations across the country have halted ABS-CBN's broadcast operations, our service and news continues on our cable channels and online platforms," ​​they said on Facebook.