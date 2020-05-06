Peter Gunz and Lyfe Jennings argue online over flirty comments about Amina Buddafly

Instagram

This comes after Amina, who manages to fix things with her ex-husband Peter, takes to her Instagram account to promote her new song & # 39; Do What You Do & # 39; with Peter.

Peter Gunz and Amina BuddaflyThe relationship may be over, but it seems Peter has a lot to say when it comes to guys who want to move in with his ex-wife. The reality star had a pretty intense discussion with the R&B singer. Lyfe Jennings after the latter left flirtatious comments on Amina's Instagram post.

Amina, who managed to fix things with Peter, took her account to promote her new song "Do What You Do" with Peter. She shared a TikTok video of her dance with the song in a black bralet and blue jeans. That was enough for Lyfe to slip into a flirtatious comment that said, "What if I said …?"

Peter heard about the comment and replied, "Trust me, I've said it all … hahaha." Lyfe then replied, "Can't we all get along well? Lol, we both have emotions for her," before turning her attention back to Amina with a "Hello, darling."

However, Peter begged me to differ when he wrote: "I think not brother, that's all, but my girls are all mine … Knock out. I am an extremely difficult act to follow. You can ask someone else we have in common .. . Hahaha ". Without backtracking, Lyfe said, "For us to have something in common, the ID must be 'common' and um away from that brother. Buttttt … I've also known how to drain pools …"

Coming and going was far from being an end when Peter continued to reply, "Drain lakes my n ** a, but don't take my word for it, we can ask him to bae … @aminabuddafly if you want …" Lyfe seemed to challenge Peter when he answered, "I don't ask women about n **** how. If I have a question, I do n *** a. In person."

Regarding his last answer, Peter said, "First, pause, second n *** a bye." At the end of the online word exchange, Lyfe commented, "Third stay in your lane, this lane is full of Lil Pete."

Despite the long discussion, Amina remains silent.