Peacock establishes Apple deal for July launch – Up News Info

Peacock, the streaming service launched last month by NBCUniversal for Comcast subscribers, has struck a deal with Apple that will be available on all of the tech giant's devices when it launches in July.

The distribution partnership is the first beyond Cox Communications announced by NBCU for the national launch on July 15.

Initially, Comcast and NBCU hoped to use the Tokyo 2020 Olympics as a major promotional platform to drive customer adoption this summer. The games were moved to 2021 due to the effects of COVID-19.

The distribution agreement covers the iPhone, iPad and Apple TV for Peacock's national debut on July 15. At that time it will have a free, ad-supported tier with 7,500 hours of live and on-demand movies and TV content. For $ 5 a month (for non-Comcast customers), viewers can upgrade to the premium level, which will have 15,000 hours of programming. An additional $ 5 a month offers subscribers an ad-free version.

In the direct-to-consumer ecosystem, with dozens of connected device systems and ways of viewing a streaming service, a string of relationships with Apple and other tech companies have become as vital as traditional ties to MVPD. NBCU executives have also said that their own investment in integrating Peacock into Comcast Cable's Xfinity systems, as well as its launch partnership with Cox, bodes well for traditional pay-TV providers to embrace the service. Charter, the # 2 cable provider after Comcast, has signed a deal to bring HBO Max, WarnerMedia's next service, when it launches later this month.

Peacock's Apple integration will offer viewers a "seamless viewing experience across all Apple devices," according to the official announcement. In addition to content discovery, billing and account tracking will be enabled which will be vital to new direct-to-consumer efforts.

"Our priority is to bring Peacock's unrivaled content collection to people on all major distributors and device platforms," ​​said NBCU President of Content Distribution Matt Bond. "We look forward to bringing Peacock to Apple customers when we launch in the United States in July, building on Apple's incredible reach and connecting with millions of viewers through their devices."

Maggie McLean Suniewick, president of business development and partnerships for Peacock, called Apple a "key launch pad" for the service. Business Development and Partnerships, Peacock

"At NBCUniversal, millions of fans consume our content on Apple devices every day and we are delighted to introduce Peacock to that audience," he said.

Peacock's national expansion in July will limit an unprecedented period since last fall when five new players hit the market with multi-billion dollar Netflix competitors. Apple and Disney launched direct consumer services last November, and HBO Max and well-funded mobile company Quibi are following this spring.