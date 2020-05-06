Pauley Perrette is back on television and back on Up News Info and excited to return to her roots as a comic actor.

Perrette is the star of the new Up News Info sitcom "Broke," a show about a single mother named Jackie who welcomes her sister and wealthy husband after they run out of money.

"I love Broke. I dropped out and nobody believed me and the reason I came back to television is because of this show, "Perrette said in an interview with Up News Info Local DJ Sixsmith." When I met the showrunners and my bosses, I loved these people and I wanted to work with them. Without even knowing what comedy was, I really wanted to go back to comedy and I wanted my job to be making people laugh. It's like one of the most rewarding things you can do. They are all so much fun and never I had so much fun at work. "

This week's episode is called "Losing My Religion,quot; and Perrette loves that this show addresses really important social issues through the prism of comedy.

"It's something that means a lot to me," said Perrette. “It came out of a conversation with showrunner Alex Herschlag long before we started filming the show. This entire show was filmed last year. We launched the program in the midst of the pandemic and people don't understand why it's called Broke. I am a person of absolute faith. It is very important and it is the happiest thing in my life. I asked him if we could put on a show about faith in the middle of a primetime sitcom. They were like let's do it. It's my favorite episode and it's the half hour of television that I'm most proud of. "

On Wednesday, Up News Info announced that "Broke,quot; would not renew for another season, but the rest of the season will continue to function as scheduled.

Tune in to this week's episode of "Broke,quot; at 9:30 pm EST / PST on Up News Info. Check out all the DJ Sixsmith interviews from the "The Sit-Down,quot; series here.