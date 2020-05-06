Patrol: 64-year-old man dies after truck collides with dump truck near Bemidji – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A 64-year-old man died this week after his truck collided with a garbage truck in northern Minnesota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says the accident happened Monday afternoon northeast of Bemidji. The truck was traveling south on Parkers Lake Road when it entered the intersection on Birchmont Beach Road and was hit by a dump truck west.

James Olson of Bemidji died in the collision. He was not wearing a seat belt.

The dump truck driver was unhurt.

Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.