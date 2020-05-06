Pasadena Whole Foods Employee Tests Positive for COVID-19 – Up News Info Los Angeles

PASADENA (CBSLA) – A Whole Foods Market employee in Pasadena tested positive for COVID-19, the supermarket chain confirmed Wednesday.

Whole Foods the Positive Employee works at is located at 3751 E. Foothill Blvd, according to a Whole Foods spokesperson.

"We have installed Plexiglass barriers at checkout and we are requiring temperature controls and face masks for anyone who works in our stores and facilities," the spokesperson said.

%MINIFYHTML1b4d08706bbf7a238d6fa55f63118e9e12%

"We have implemented improved daily cleaning and disinfection protocols … in addition to our strict standard protocols. We close stores up to two hours early to give our team members more time to replenish shelves, sanitize our stores, and rest in preparation for the next day. "

It was not immediately known when the employee tested positive or was symptomatic while working.

Anyone who works in close contact with an employee has been asked to quarantine their home.

The company said they are offering an additional two weeks of paid sick time for those quarantined or diagnosed with the virus.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)