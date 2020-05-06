Parents of 2 siblings who died in a state shock filing complaint – Up News Info

Parents of two brothers who died in a 2015 accident while on a school trip filed a complaint with the Minnesota Department of Public Safety alleging misconduct by the state agent who investigated the accident.

Ray and Kathie Kvalvog claim Sgt. Rod Eischens was unable to reveal his close ties and friendships with the administrators of his sons' Park Christian school in Moorhead, KFGO reported.

%MINIFYHTMLa58f73b859e5359e6ff9d1e4648266a912%

Zach and Connor Kvalvog of Moorhead were on their way to a basketball camp in Wisconsin when their truck crashed onto I-94 near Dalton.

The Kvalvogs say Eischens' final report on the accident is buggy and needs to be changed.

(© Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)