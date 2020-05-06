Owner, gunmen arrested after bar reopened despite Texas order – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

WEST ODESSA, Texas (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – A bar owner and armed protesters were arrested in West Texas after the bar reopened despite the governor's orders to remain closed as the state continues to combat the coronavirus pandemic.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis told Odessa American that authorities detained Gabrielle Ellison, the 47-year-old owner of Big Daddy Zane & # 39; s Bar, in West Odessa on Monday for violating the governor of Texas Greg Abbott that prohibits the opening of beverage establishments until mid-May.

Six men who had carried "AR-15 type weapons,quot; were also arrested for possessing firearms on licensed property and an observer was detained for interfering with the duties of a peace officer.

"I understand your side," said Griffis. "Defying the governor's orders is one thing, but when you bring in a group of armed vigilantes from other parts of the state for a show of force, I have a problem with that."

More than 20 people participated in the protest with the help of Open Texas, an armed group that travels around the state trying to help reopen business doors that Abbott deemed "nonessential." Protesters had previously been to Anytime Fitness supporting the gym's owner, who reopened on Friday defying Abbot's state directive.

Before her arrest, Ellison told the newspaper Monday that her business is losing money and that her employees have been in trouble since she was forced to close the bar. Ellison added that he has been paying his employees without assistance from the Paycheck Protection Program.

“I think they took away some rights, one of them was like the right to survive. We have to survive and I think those rights were stripped from us, ”he said.

The protest occurred just a day after state health officials reported Sunday that Texas outnumbered 1,000 new coronavirus cases for the fourth consecutive day. As of Monday, Johns Hopkins data showed that Texas had approximately 32,800 confirmed cases and 901 related deaths.

