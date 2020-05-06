Overwatch LEGO Set, Hisense 75 "QLED TV, Etsy Terrarium Kit, 2000A Jump Starter, 12-month PlayStation Plus and more

Image: Sennheiser Image: Sennheiser

the best Sennheiser audio deals by May 2020 they are here.

The Sennheiser brand is synonymous with high-quality audio equipment, be it quality headphones, cordless headphones, speaker phones, or stage equipment. Much of this is also quite expensive, although it is generally worth the investment.

Fortunately, you can snag a bunch of the best Sennheiser products right now for a much smaller investment than usual thanks to these great deals. Have a look!

For all the music nerds, the Anker Soundcore Bluetooth Speaker It is reduced to $ 31. If you like listening to music while walking or even sunbathing in the backyard, this device is perfect for you. It has approximately 66 feet of range between you and your phone, so every barbecue you have to spend time with will be full of dumb music. I would wait for this deal before it's over! Just be sure to write "ANKERSDC2" at checkout.

If you've quickly built up a stack of devices that need USB power, the last thing you want to do is charge a bunch of different charging disks. Give them all away and buy the Anker 100W USB-C hub, which only costs $ 69 with an exclusive promo code KINJA100C.

This one features two USB-C power supply ports and two standard USB-A PowerIQ ports, the former available to charge newer smartphones, tablets and laptops, while the latter two will cover just about anything else. The beauty is that you can do it all simultaneously.

If you need a new TV, you owe it to yourself to consider the new Quantum Dot sets from HiSense. The brand name is undoubtedly familiar to some, but Hisense has become one of the fastest growing tech manufacturers in recent years, and its Quantum Dot TVs represent incredible value, especially at today's discount. You can Get a 75 "H8G Quantum-Series TV $ 200 off, reducing his final total to $ 1,300.

This Android 4K TV supports HDR and Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, and has full-matrix local dimming, and thanks to its quantum dots, you'll get a much more vivid picture than previous LED / LCD technologies could handle.

This discount will not last long, so take advantage as soon as possible.

If you have not yet prepared your computer with antivirus, today is the day to do it. You can today get a year of AVG Ultimate 33% discount, which translates to a $ 40 discount. That means it only costs $ 80 to protect an unlimited mount of PCs and mobile devices in your care.

And more than just antivirus, AVG Ultimate also has a tuning and VPN combo, the former keeps your PC running smoothly with regular house cleaning, while the VPN hides its activity from packet inspectors, and potentially plus …

If you've made peace with the fact that you'll waste precious milliseconds of reaction time with a wireless mouse, this deal on a Logitech G305 may be exactly what you need. Usually costs $ 60, but Logitech has reduced its price to $ 40 for a limited time, and you can get an additional $ 5 discount with the code LOGITECHGSAVE10.

With their proprietary Lightspeed protocol, Logitech's wireless products claim to offer near-latency performance to wiring, which is still not perfect and will annoy the TOC of most high-level gamers.

If you're tired of getting that reminder that your drive is nearly full, or you're running out of space to store your family photos and all your favorite movies, a portable SSD should be the trick. They're small, stay out of the way, and now come with plenty of storage space without costing too much. Samsung 1TB Portable SSD It's small and reliable, and you can get it for $ 20 off today at B&H Photo.

Between narrow bedside tables and scarce electrical outlets, it can be difficult to make sure that all your devices get their daily boost. Wireless charging alone won't solve that problem, but a wireless charging pad that supports two devices can help you get things a little more tidy. Right now, you can get Anker's Powerwave 10 wireless charging pad for just $ 28 at Amazon using promo code DMAK2571.

The Powerwave 10 supports charging of up to two devices simultaneously, and also supports fast charging. It also comes with a 5-foot charging cable, giving you everything you need to drop your phones and forget about it until it's complete.

Nothing kills your environment like realizing that your SD card storage is full, and you're only halfway through your photo shoot. Having a card with a large storage capacity helps, but having a couple of spare cards on hand will ensure you never run out of space. SanDisk 128GB SD Card Now it drops to just $ 33 on B&H Photo, so you can grab a couple before venturing out on your next Instagram-worthy hike.

Everyone is home, everyone is loud and everything is terrible, but not with the right pair of Active Noise Canceling (ANC) headphones. Last year, TaoTronics proved to be a worthy contender for the ANC throne with a $ 110 pair of hybrids, which cost less than half the price of The incredible WH-1000XM3 from Sony.

Now have a pair of $ 50 that's 32% off with coupon on site combined with our exclusive promo code KINJAEW6, bringing the final price to $ 34 before taxes. Considering these headphones single It came out two months ago, this is the deal to beat in the 2020 version of TaoTronic Active Noise Canceling Headphones.

With 30 hours of total battery life, USB-C charging, Bluetooth 5.0, and a CVC 6.0 microphone, it's time to unplug all the bad stuff and focus on your inner healing with the vibration of music, or maybe a relaxing ASMR. .

These headphones will help you do that, if only for a fleeting moment:

This story was originally published by Gabe Carey on 04/16/2020 and updated by Quentyn Kennemer with new information on 5/4/2020.

Need a new graphics card, but don't exactly have a ton of cash for the latest and greatest? Newegg is offering the GIGABYTE Radeon RX 5700 graphics card on eBay for $ 370 and free shipping, so this might just be the upgrade you need.

Therefore, this graphics card has a 256-bit memory interface, can support up to four monitors (!!), and has a maximum resolution of 7680 x 4320, which I can confirm is a fairly large resolution. Ebay page It also has a super deep breakdown of the specs, so be sure to check it out to make sure you're getting exactly what you need.

This card sells out pretty fast, so if you're interested, be sure to grab it before it runs out!

Do you need a new phone? Believe it or not, you can pay less than $ 200 for a quality smartphone, and they don't have to be restored either. The Moto G7 is one of those phones. It has dual cameras that support 4K video capture, octa-core performance, 4GB of RAM and a large 6.2-inch Full HD + screen, and B&H Photo has lowered $ 100 from its price. The smartphone is unlocked and available for use by almost all major US carriers. USA, 4G LTE and all.

If you are an iPhone user, AirPods are your first consideration for true wireless headphones. The AirPods Pro stepped up the game with rubber tips, noise cancellation, and better overall audio quality, and you can save $ 15 on your own pair at Adorama. It's not a massive discount, but considering how rarely newer Apple products drop in price, it's still worth checking out.

Right now, with everyone setting up their home offices throughout the home, charging ports can be a scarce resource. However, it is fine, because there is an easy solution. A multi-port charger can make it easy to not only charge all your devices at once without taking up too many ports, but it can also help you prevent all your devices from taking over every corner of your home. Right now, Kinja readers can get Aukey's Dual Port 60W USB-C PD Charger, which has a USB-C port and a USB-A port, for only $ 25 when you use the offer code FOHNPE8G.

Did you buy one of those new Nintendo Switch Lites? (Limited stock still availableBy the way!) You don't want your thing to break, especially since they are still somewhat hard to find, and we can't imagine going through the warranty process during these times. Protect it in every way you can with a Orzly Switch Lite Accessory Pack, now $ 30.

Inside, you'll find a case that fits the Switch Lite, eight games, and a handful of accessories. There are also earphones, screen protectors, additional plastic gaming stands, an additional USB charging cable, a carrying case, thumb holders, and touchscreens that function as pens.

I never have a drill when I need it. Which is not very frequent, but the task of finding someone who really DOES have a drill and allow me to borrow it is a fight enough in itself to make me want to get one. Well Bosch is currently having a sale on your combination drill and impact driver kit. I'm not exactly sure what an impact booster is, but you've probably needed it at some point too.

Anyway, these little hand tools generally cost $ 149, but are on sale for $ 119. But, a current Bosch promotion has an additional $ 20 discount at checkout, reducing the total of this set at $ 99. It's a pretty good deal on two power tools!

If you are like me, you have been buying flowers and plants to give a little life to your home while you take refuge in the place. It literally brings your homes to life and since we're here most of our days, why not make it look pretty too? Building your own terrarium allows you to customize the way you want and is also a fun way to pass the time. This coastal kit is 20% off and it allows you to do exactly that.

The one in the photo comes with an air plant but all the kits in the Simply cunning store It is currently 20% off, so you have a lot to choose from.

Shipped from Massachusetts in a day or two. Shipping is $ 9.

Oh no! You are driving on the side of the road, when suddenly your car stops. That Triple-A button you installed eight years ago is no longer working, and no one has time to stand by or wait for a random act of kindness. Instead, just open the trunk and grab your own personal starter. GOOLOO Model 2000A works with any engine up to 10L (7L for diesel), complete with safety bridge clamps and a USB port to charge your smartphone, and it's yours for $ 60 today, a $ 40 discount, which is even lower than previous deals on Ray! Single use promotional code NF3LTHYY on Amazon.

Since you're stuck in the house more often, you may want to make sure your smoke alarms are in order. Check the batteries and double check them, then replace them even if the thing can't stop ringing. If you can't do it none beeps, booping and flickering, maybe it's time to buy a new one. X-Sense smoke alarms last ten years and are very cheap, the cost is cut in half if you use the promotion code XSSD2L0AX. That carries a single smoke alarm of $ 18 to $ 9, while a pack of five drops from $ 69 to $ 34.

Now that we are all plotting our possible leaks (insert city here), it is good practice to carry a first aid kit for your car. In case your tires deflate or your car breaks down, you will need a tire inflator and / or a starter on hand. I would take one of each since Tacklife has both for sale right now with a 30% discount on Amazon. For tire inflator, enter promo code ZNXTETSY at checkout and watch the price drop to just $ 26. The 1200A Peak Jump Starter, on the other hand, drops to $ 49 with the coupon code OA5ULQG2.

Grab either one for your emergency kit stored in the trunk today and never let yourself be asked what to do when you are stranded during quarantine. Whether you're running away to a remote cabin in the mountains or just doing an essential grocery run, owning these two devices is a must for drivers of any skill level. You never know when you'll need a jump, or even a little more air on your tires. Tacklife is recommended as one of our readers' favorite names in tools and auto space, so much so that we created a regularly updated summary of brand-related offers You can take a look below.

If you find that you have to deal with all of your kitchen utensils as well as your recipe-equipped phone, maybe it's time to find a better way to look at your recipes. While it does much more, the Google Nest Hub is a great way to prop up your recipes on a big screen in the kitchen without having to mess up your phone or tablet. Also, you can chat with it and it will play some songs while you turn on your chef.

Maybe all this time indoors has made you realize that your phone isn't working as well as you would like, or maybe you just want a bigger screen. Either way, Google Pixel 4 XL It includes a ton of power in a solid package with a display that's great for watching movies or going to work. Right now, it was lowered to $ 600 for the 64GB option, which should be plenty of storage to cover the basics.

Put on your bathing suit and prepare the body of the pool. Very soon, it will be June. And, for a limited time, MorningSave is giving you four dancing flaming tiki torches to decorate the backyard for $ 39. These vibrant displays will remind your neighbors that despite * gestures to everything * it is still in permanent vacation mode after hours. And there's nothing better than pretending you're on vacation, even at a time when taking one doesn't make sense.

Typically these four tiki torches as seen on TV would cost you $ 80. But today, solar powered LED flames are 50% off. These outdoor torches are waterproof and “weather resistant”, whatever that means, and are capable of running for 8 consecutive hours without failure. Each is 9.5 inches tall and weighs 11.5 pounds, so you should have no problem kicking them off the grass and relocating them elsewhere.

So a pandemic is happening, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't clean your car. For a decent $ 28you can grab a Armor All Car Cleaning Kit That includes everything you need to keep your car clean. Your car is one of the safest ways to enjoy the outdoors while we are collectively in quarantine, so be sure to show her some love. Take advantage of this deal before it's over!

Today you can take a Rachael Ray 10 Piece Stainless Steel Kitchen Set with Red Handles for $ 108. You will get five pots and pans ranging from 1-6 quarts with their respective lids, plus a spoon and shaker thrown in for good measure.

Red handles are truly the star of the show here, and can help you fill a kitchen aesthetic that can't decide between the blemishes of the city and life in the country.

Wayfair is known for its incredible prices on everything you may need. They are currently running an incredible sale in all their outdoor items with up to 65% in savings The best part is that it works throughout the month of May! So enjoy great discount outdoor items like furniture, decor, kitchen utensils and everything you need to make your backyard a perfect summer paradise.

The cool summer nights are not complete without a lounge around a bonfire all curled up in a cozy blanket. Good comfortable furniture for relaxing can also make or break dog days. So quality rattan and soft cushions are what you need. How about sunbathing while reading your favorite books on Wayfair? besthammock? I tell you they have you covered.

But it's not just about where you sit, it's about what you do there too. Outdoor food kings, we've got you covered top-notch gas grills. And keep your cold drink in a retro cooler as temperatures rise.

And don't forget about Fido, not all dogs can be left alone. So calm down and take them pet pen no matter how big or small the puppy is.

Wayfair offers two-day free shipping on all orders over $ 35. There is plenty of time to explore all the great products in this sale, but move fast if you see something you like. It could disappear soon!

P.S. Remember buy sunscreen.

Morning smoothies have changed my life. I just take a big bag of frozen fruit and a handful of kale (because really, how else are you supposed to eat something so bland?), I throw them in the blender with a little water and BOOM: you got an instant breakfast that will make your taste buds happy AND your doctor happy. You can be like me if buy this NutriBullet, which is $ 80 on Amazon after a $ 20 discount.

Homesick Candles evokes nostalgia for the places we have grown up, traveled, lived and born with. Through each meticulously crafted candle, they believe that sensory memory brings him back to all those places. Until the end of the week arrive 20% discount on all orders and free shipping.

%MINIFYHTML18235d77d1216d039d9df5c6f45aa6b114%

I had a planned trip to Boston the week after my state's (New Jersey) quarantine restrictions went into effect. I still hope to get there this summer for baseball, but I will have to pick up his candle for the forcity ​​on a hill"Until I can do that.

But it is not only our states of origin and towns where smells have dominated, but also our favorite memories. How many of you are missing? road trips, barbecues in the backyard, or even beach vacation? Nostalgic candles have you covered until we can do all of those things again.

This sale runs until May 10 and includes already discounted items. No code is needed.

Do you want to update your backyard or patio area? Now could be a good opportunity, as Lumens is hosting an outdoor event, and can save up to 25% on patio lights, furniture, and flower pots. If you use the code Lumens At the end of the purchase, you will also receive a free gift!

And while you do, you could also treat yourself. Who wouldn't love a super stylish fire pit? Or you can just get this bank that says wow. I mean, wow.

This sale lasts until May 19, so you still have a little time to decide what you could want. But if you want some high-quality, stylish outdoor products, it's best to take advantage of this sale before things start to run out.

Many of us have had to settle for low-quality or impromptu face masks in the midst of the COVID-19 surge, but if you're looking for something that looks a bit more durable and comfortable, Wolford has an attractive option.

the Wolford Care Mask, a dual-layer polyester mask that's contoured to comfortably fit your face, is now back in stock after appearing in Vogue. A water-repellent finish should help Wolford Care Mask hold the elements, while the "highly elastic extra elastic bands" ensure that it does not slip constantly.

It's a more expensive option at $ 35, but given how long skins can be the new normal in various walks of life, it might be worth investing in something premium and durable.

I'm not the only one who desperately needs a massage at a time when all the spa and massage therapy offices are closed, right? Fortunately for us HoMedics has a solution. This three zone heated massage pad vibrates and emulates the Japanese shiatsu massage technique to relieve muscle tension in the neck, back, and shoulders, and is 39% off MorningSave right now.

Measuring 24 x 20 x 2 inches, it is large enough to function as a pillow when the remote is turned off. Speaking of which, the included wired remote attached to the massage unit features one-touch controls designed to run each massage session for 15 minutes at a time. The best part? You don't have to pay to extend it to 30 minutes or 45 or an hour. Just press the button again and you're done. Maybe this whole massage from home isn't so bad after all.

Image: Retha Ferguson ( ( Pexels )

Spring is my favorite time to update my wardrobe. It's sunny, I've cleaned my closet and ready to cool off as I present myself to the world. This year, money is tight for many Americans, so saving is more imperative than ever.

Many of the best plus size brands have great deals to keep sales flowing while your stores are closed. These are some of the plus size sales that I am seeing and the clothes that I am coveting.

If you know Perry Ellis, you know he is the sleek and stylish evolution of classic American sportswear. Patterns and colors, bold but always together. This is a great time to inject some fun into your summer / spring wardrobe with your 40% sale on the entire site. Shoes, shorts, sunglasses and unique shirts have great discounts for the next few days.

I love that there is even a virtual happy hour category if you're zooming in, hang out with coworkers after your nine to five at home. You will definitely want a flashy shirt for that. the sale section Their prices have also been reduced, so you're looking for discounts of up to 80% off some items.

Free shipping on orders over $ 75, this sale lasts until May 10.

The French definitely have a shiny look about them and it can't just be about wine and cheese. Beauty is definitely an attribute that would connect with French culture, so you would definitely trust them to know how to get perfect skin. SkinCareRX is bringing some of that to the masses and offers a 30% discount on all French code products FRENCH30.

I absolutely recommend anything from La Roche Posay. Dermatologists around the world hold them in high regard for their products, especially when it comes to sensitive skin. Do you have an oily zone? This toner is superior. Looking to treat acne a bit? Give this cream to try. And it's that time of year to get a new sunscreen for summer.

Free shipping on orders over $ 49. This sale runs through May 11.

Finally, the Disney facial masks are here. Now Available for pre-order In the Disney store, you can finally wear Baby Yoda as a skin suit on your face. Each set of four packages costs $ 20 and comes in three sizes. All proceeds raised up to $ 1 million through September 30 will be donated to Medshare, a non-profit humanitarian aid organization that also set out to donate a million Disney face masks to needy communities.

Prominent character illustrations to choose from include the Hulk (Marvel), Mike Wazowski (Monsters inc.), Stitch (Lilo and Stitch) and of course Baby Yoda's The Mandalorian TV series at Disney +. These non-medical fabric face masks are reusable and made from a combination of cotton and polyester bonded with elastane. They are machine washable and come in six total varieties based on iconic brands and franchises.

Read the messages on the Disney Store site:

Disney is committed to serving the communities where we live and work. During these difficult times, we are harnessing the power of our timeless stories and beloved characters to address our guests' needs for reusable fabric family face masks.

Disney is donating one million cloth face masks for children and families in marginalized and vulnerable communities across the United States that will be distributed by MedShare (www.medshare.org). Disney will also donate all proceeds from US sales. USA From Disney Cloth Face Masks to Medshare, up to $ 1 million, through September 30, 2020.

Today and tomorrow, enjoy up to 50% additional discount on items already discounted in the Madewell sales section. Use the code DEALSONDEALS in more than 750 articles. This can be a total price reduction on some pieces with an 80% discount on their original price. This includes shoes, jewelry, wallets, and jeans. It's not all just clean winter, there are plenty of dresses for spring and beachwear for summer.

Free shipping on all orders and sales until tomorrow night.

We all need to be comfortable. And when summer is coming, the thick flannel pajama bottoms are not so comfortable. Fortunately, Jachs NY has you covered (literally) with some cozy plush shorts.

These shorts are of course comfortable and perfect for lounging around the house, but there is another important aspect: pockets! This pair of shorts has three pockets, which are three more than my lounge wear gives me.

Interested? Use the code PULL at checkout to get these shorts for only $ 23 per piece.

You know what they say, April showers bring new styles, which means there are a ton of new options in the virtual clearance hall at Nordstrom. Right now until May 3, you can save up to 50% on thousands of articles, including designed for men, womanand children. Expect lots of brand styles at store brand prices.

This Leith print chiffon minidress with strapsFor example, it costs $ 30, comes in tan and pink floral patterns, and looks great no matter how you cut it. For the boys, the iconic Bonobos motorcycle bomber jacket It will make everyone sing your praises once it's safe to go back out to bars. Prepare in advance and get it in half. Save the heavy jackets and go for a spring casual light hoodie, only $ 27 for a limited time.

However, it's not just about clothing in this sale; Also in the photo here is the Nova Sprout diaper backpack from Herschel I have no idea why it's called that, but it's not just for diapers! I have the black one and it carries my 13 "MacBook Pro along with various work supplies. You can buy a cute lil nesting space also for their fur babies: 55% discount on the list price. Browse a wider selection in our always-up-to-date summary of best deals nordstrom today.

Have your state's home stay requests been extended and you're running out of things to do? Maybe it's time to start a new hobby! Amazon is selling a bunch of best-selling books on crafts and hobbies to make, so you can stay safe and entertained inside, and learn new starting skills.

Si está interesado en hacer un jardín, por ejemplo, pero carece del espacio adecuado en el patio, entonces el Guía de campo para jardinería urbana Será una gran compra. O bien, puedes aprender a hacer arte de acuarela con Acuarela creativa, cuyo objetivo es proporcionar a los principiantes las habilidades que necesitan para divertirse.

También hay este libro sobre cuidado de gatos, que compré solo por el nombre pero bueno … eso es menos un pasatiempo y más que importante cuidar a tus animales. De todos modos, toma un libro y aprende un nuevo pasatiempo, ¡y May volará antes de que te des cuenta!