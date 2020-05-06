Oscar-nominated director Sami Khan signs with WME – Up News Info

EXCLUSIVE: Up News Info learned that Sami Khan, the Oscar-nominated filmmaker of the documentary short film St Louis Superman, has inked with WME. The firm will represent you in all areas.

Khan most recently co-directed and produced the documentary The Last Out, which will premiere at this year's Tribeca Film Festival and won a Special Jury Mention for Best New Director. The film tells the story of three Cuban baseball players and their travels outside their homeland and into the United States.

St. Louis Superman It was one of Sheila Nevins' first acquisitions on MTV Documentary Films. The documentary short, produced for AJE Witness, tells the story of Bruce Franks Jr., an overwhelmingly white and republican Ferguson activist and battle rapper who was elected to the Missouri House of Representatives, and must overcome both personal trauma and the political obstacles to passing a critical bill for your community. Khan shared the Oscar nominee for St. Louis Superman with Smriti Mundhra.

%MINIFYHTML9668083b1c5194adebee7fe026bfd1da12%

On the script side, Khan worked on Transplant for CTV, NBC Universal and creator Joseph Kay. The show, which recently premiered in Canada, tells the story of a Syrian refugee in Toronto who must overcome numerous obstacles to resume a career in the world of high-risk emergency medicine. Khan also wrote and directed the fictional film. Khoya, which was launched in 2016.

Khan's work has been supported by the Sundance and Tribeca Film Institutes, Impact Partners, the Toronto Film Festival, Rooftop Films, IFP, NBC / Universal Director’s Fellowship and the Berlinale.

Khan continues to be represented by Bash Naran and Michael Claassen of Writ Large Management, and attorneys Smith Dehn LLP. UTA currently handles sales of The Last Out.