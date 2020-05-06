Orange County reports 4 more deaths, 131 new cases totaling more than 3K – Up News Info Los Angeles

– Orange County health officials reported four additional coronavirus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the total to 65.

The county also reported 131 additional coronavirus cases totaling 3,004.

The number of hospitalized patients decreased from 202 on Tuesday to 192 on Wednesday, and the number of intensive care patients increased from 62 to 73.

Of the county's total cases, two percent involve people under the age of 18; 10 percent are between 18-24; 18 percent are between 25 and 34 years old; 15 percent are between 35-44; 18 percent are between 45-54; 16 percent are between 55-64; 10 percent are between 65-74; six percent are between 75-84 and four percent are 85 years or older.

%MINIFYHTML11833aeb83d006e44a1cb7026e777fc814%

Of the patients who died, three percent were between 25 and 34 years old, five percent were between 35 and 44 years old, eight percent were between 45 and 54 years old, 12 percent were between 55 and 64 years old, 18 percent were between 65 and 74 years old, 29 percent were between 75 and 84 years old, and 25 percent were 85 years old or older. Of the deaths, 32 percent were white, 34 percent were Latino, 23 percent were Asian, five percent were black, two percent were native to Hawaii or the Pacific Islands, two percent percent were of mixed ethnicity, and three percent were classified as "other."

The number of people the county has tested increased to 40,707 with 941 tests reported Wednesday.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced Monday that the city of Laguna Beach received approval to reopen its beaches in a phased manner.

In the first phase of the agreement, the beaches of the city of Laguna Beach will reopen on weekdays from Tuesday from 6 to 10 a.m. for active recreation only.

The city's beaches will be closed on weekends.

Also Monday, Newport Beach City Councilman Kevin Muldoon filed a federal lawsuit challenging the governor's beach closure order.

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)