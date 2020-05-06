Orange County chef offers over 545,000 meals in 7 weeks for boys and girls club kids – Up News Info Los Angeles

– While the coronavirus has slowed down many local businesses, that has not been the case during these difficult times, as the need for meals continues to grow, Serato has served more than 545,000 meals in the past 7 weeks. to feed hungry children.

Chef Bruno Serato has always been busy feeding the less fortunate boys at Boys and Girls Clubs across Southern California, but the past month and a half have broken records.

Every year, Serato prepares a million pasta dinners from his kitchen at the Anaheim White House.

%MINIFYHTMLe390d4cdc60fe9286cefc3958059ec8814%

During these difficult times, as the need for meals continues to grow, Serato has served more than 545,000 meals in the past 7 weeks.

"How can you stop feeding hungry people? How can you let the child go to bed hungry? I can not do this. I can't stop what I do, "he said.

Meals are available for pickup and delivery to 30 different cities in Orange and Los Angeles counties.

Often times, meals are the only hot food that children will eat that day. Serato always includes enough for a whole family.

“We receive donations from people online, they go to my website catarinasclub.org and many people ask,quot; how can we help? "

Caterina’s Club, named after Serato’s charity, is named after his late mother who encouraged him to always help those in need.