Online: Ocado Online Supermarket Sales soar 40% in Britain's Closure – Latest News

UK tech and online supermarket company Ocado said on Wednesday that retail revenue soared 40.4% year-on-year in its second quarter as buyers in the coronavirus blockade sought deliveries to avoid venturing.

That compares with 10.3% growth in its first quarter to March 1.

Britain has been blocked since March 23.

Ocado said it adapted its platform and rapidly increased capacity to meet unprecedented demand and was now delivering significantly more food to UK households than ever before.

He noted that the number of items per customer basket seemed to have peaked, but remained high as the most normal purchasing behavior had returned, and the proportion of fresh and chilled products in the mix relative to items from the environmental store closet, it was also returning to normal

Ocado said he expected the long-term shift to online supermarkets to accelerate after the COVID-19 crisis.

But he highlighted uncertainties about the duration of the crisis, customer reaction immediately afterward, and its long-term impact on customers' disposable income. So he said he had suspended his guide to retail revenue for the full year 2020 until he could accurately forecast the likely results.

Ocado's retail business is a joint venture between Ocado Group and Marks & Spencer. Ocado's supply agreement with Waitrose will end in late August, when it will be replaced by M,amp;S.

