One Dead, Another Grave Injured in Horrible Early Morning 880 Crash – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN LEANDRO (Up News Info SF) – One person died and another was hospitalized early Wednesday morning after a car spun out of control on Highway 880 in San Leandro and crashed into the stacked rocks along the highway, the officials said. authorities.

Sergeant CHP. Ted Montez said his agency received a call reporting the accident in the northbound lanes of the freeway, just north of Marina Blvd. at approximately 1:08 a.m.

"We got a call from a single car accident with potential people kicked out," he said.

When officers arrived, they discovered a badly damaged vehicle with an expelled occupant and suffering fatal injuries. A second person was rushed to a local hospital with what Montez described as "major injuries." The person's condition was unknown.

The identity of the accident victim was also not disclosed.

Montez said it was too early to know if drugs, alcohol or excessive speed drove the vehicle from falling off the highway toward the large rock pile.

Multiple lanes of I-880 northbound were closed for several hours. No further information was immediately available.