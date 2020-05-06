Olly Murs stuck his penis in a can of Pringles on TikTok to "joke,quot; with his girlfriend by touching it, and people are angry

"Say hello to my little friend."

On Monday, British singer Olly Murs posted a "prank,quot; video on TikTok, where he cut the bottom of a Pringles can, stuck his penis in it, and then tricked his unsuspecting girlfriend, Amelia Tank, into reaching into .

"Say hello to my little friend," he narrates, citing the classic line of Scarface. Also tagged #shedidntseethatcoming.

In the video, Olly clearly thinks everything is funny, but his girlfriend is visibly upset and annoyed by it, and calls him an "idiot."

Since the video was uploaded to TikTok, it has gone massively viral, with nearly 6 million views in the past 48 hours. But the response has been largely negative, with many people in the comments accusing the singer of violating his girlfriend's consent:

People on Twitter are also calling Olly:

Many felt that the "joke,quot; was really in bad shape:

@ Christo94779588 @thediyora @Reverend_Makers Because as everyone knows. Sexual assault is fun if it's not conventional

People thought the video was just creepy:

I hate the personality of olly murs as that of the television presenter of a boy mixed with horny-manchild, it gives me chills https://t.co/mVqGjKqu80

Some wondered how their public relations team allowed it to happen:

The #OllyMurs public relations agent after seeing him shove his newbie into a pringles can https://t.co/0yn8q6hmkY

Others wondered why TikTok allowed the clip on the platform in the first place:

Tiktok will actually remove videos of disabled creators for showing off their mobility aids, but letting Olly Murs have a video of his cock in a can of Pringles & amp; stalking his partner

Olly Murs has yet to respond to the controversy, and the TikTok is still on her page.

