Olly Murs stuck his penis in a can of Pringles on TikTok to "joke,quot; with his girlfriend by touching it, and people are angry

On Monday, British singer Olly Murs posted a "prank,quot; video on TikTok, where he cut the bottom of a Pringles can, stuck his penis in it, and then tricked his unsuspecting girlfriend, Amelia Tank, into reaching into .
"Say hello to my little friend," he narrates, citing the classic line of Scarface. Also tagged #shedidntseethatcoming.
In the video, Olly clearly thinks everything is funny, but his girlfriend is visibly upset and annoyed by it, and calls him an "idiot."
Since the video was uploaded to TikTok, it has gone massively viral, with nearly 6 million views in the past 48 hours. But the response has been largely negative, with many people in the comments accusing the singer of violating his girlfriend's consent:
People on Twitter are also calling Olly:
Many felt that the "joke,quot; was really in bad shape:
People thought the video was just creepy:
Some wondered how their public relations team allowed it to happen:
Others wondered why TikTok allowed the clip on the platform in the first place:
I think I speak for all of us when I say NO.
Olly Murs has yet to respond to the controversy, and the TikTok is still on her page.
