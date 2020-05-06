Oakland crews extinguish 2-alarm forest fires near Knowland Park – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A two-alarm forest fire near the Knowland Park Open Space in East Oakland was extinguished Wednesday afternoon, according to a fire spokesman.

Oakland Fire Department spokesman Michael Hunt said the fire was reported in the 8800 block of Fontaine Street, near Golf Links Road, just west of Interstate 580, at 3:21 p.m. on Wednesday and spread to about two acres.

20 minutes after the fire department arrived, they requested resources from Calfire. But the teams canceled the call for help after they were able to stop the fire from progressing.

Hunt said the fire reached the fence of Howard Elementary School at 8755 Fontaine St., but was contained around 4:15 p.m. before it can threaten the school or any other structure in the area.

No injuries were reported, he said.