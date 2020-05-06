NYT says it can & # 39; delete & # 39; the virus as the number of subscribers increases

The New York Times Co. added new digital subscribers at a record rate as the coronavirus spread in the first quarter, helping to offset the decline in advertising revenue.

The newspaper editor said he was "well positioned to weather this storm and prosper in a post-pandemic world,quot; due to his shift to relying more on readers' subscriptions than on advertising. While the Times and some other national publishers like the Wall Street Journal have successfully developed digital subscription models, local news publishers are struggling to a large extent to do so.

Many news organizations are cutting wages, jobs, or even closing as advertising craters. In a conference call Wednesday morning, Times CEO Mark Thompson said the Times will also have to cut costs and a "comparatively small number,quot; of jobs in the coming months, though he said the company will not cut jobs. Of writing.

For the Times, ad sales fell 15.2% in the first quarter to $ 106.1 million, despite an increase in traffic to its website that led to record numbers of online audience. The company said that in March, more than half of American adults visited its site. Readers saw 2.5 billion pages, almost double the normal statistics. More traffic would generally generate more advertising revenue, but advertisers are pulling or stopping campaigns. The company expects a big decrease from 50% to 55% in advertising revenue in the current quarter.

The Times said it added 587,000 new digital subscriptions in the first quarter, with more than 5 million digital subscriptions and more than 6 million total in digital and print. Subscription revenue increased 5.4% to $ 285.4 million and the company expects growth to continue in the current quarter.

First quarter earnings increased 8.9% to $ 32.9 million, or 20 cents a share. Revenue increased 1% to $ 443.6 million.

Shares rose 6.5% to $ 35.54 in morning trading. Shares of the New York Times have risen nearly 4% since the beginning of the year.

