"Now is a good time to reflect and understand myself better." – Kiara Advani

Speaking about the pandemic, Kiara added: “Several people, including me, were confused about the situation. I was concerned about what was happening outside and I was not alone. So, I thought, maybe if we all got together, we could help each other get through it. Some suffered from sleep disorders, while others were concerned about their future. There was a lot of negativity, but there were also people who offered suggestions on how to combat it. The idea was to open up about our feelings and help each other. I recently came across an online course on wellness and happiness that sparked my interest. I'm considering taking it up again. Now is a good time to reflect and understand myself better. "

Speaking about her recent success and current situation, Kiara added: "Before, I was so busy working that I didn't have time to enjoy my recent successes. Now I do. I pray every day that we can get back to sets as soon as possible. It will be very different, but I hope for the best. "

We hope your prayers are answered soon, Kiara!