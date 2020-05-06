Nikki Bella was very candid about her hemorrhoid during pregnancy

The pains of pregnancy!
Nikki Bella be honest in this week's episode of The Fine podcast, Explaining to listeners that she has been struggling with a particularly aggravating pregnancy side effect: a hemorrhoid.
To be fair, his twin sister Brie Bella was the one who mentioned it, asking, "How's your butt doing?"
"… when you ask a question like that, people probably think I did anal!" Nikki replied.
Brie dismissed her concern and joked that everyone already knows "how scary her butt has been lately."
"Okay, first of all, I fixed it," said Nikki. "Second, Brie, so what are you talking about, and you know what, anyone who's been pregnant is going to feel me in this; at least I hope so, guys, I have the biggest hemorrhoid. And it sucks."
Nikki explained that she started experiencing pain while preparing the baby's room with Artem Chigvintsev.
"I went to the bathroom and it was bleeding. Thank God it wasn't the front, it was the back!" Nikki said. "And I'm like, 'Oh my God. My butt is bleeding. This is terrible.' And I woke up the next morning and had a protruding, full hemorrhoid! "
Nikki continued: "Imagine that a dingleberry really is part of your skin. This is how it feels. I have something between my buttocks that I can feel when I walk and it is very uncomfortable."
He added that he has to sit in the bathroom every night to ease the pain.
"I'm already arriving on stage where I feel a little uncomfortable in my body," said Nikki. "And now I have a hemorrhoid. And it's hot. And it's unfortunate, I'm not going to lie."
Nikki told Brie that "she won't be happy,quot; if she has to deal with this during labor.
"All the beauties of being pregnant!" Brie replied.
Listen to the full episode of the podcast here.
Catch a new episode of Total fine Thursday at 9 p.m., only on E!
