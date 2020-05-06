Nikki Bella was very candid about her hemorrhoid during pregnancy

The pains of pregnancy!

Nikki Bella be honest in this week's episode of The Fine podcast, Explaining to listeners that she has been struggling with a particularly aggravating pregnancy side effect: a hemorrhoid.

To be fair, his twin sister Brie Bella was the one who mentioned it, asking, "How's your butt doing?"

"… when you ask a question like that, people probably think I did anal!" Nikki replied.

Brie dismissed her concern and joked that everyone already knows "how scary her butt has been lately."

"Okay, first of all, I fixed it," said Nikki. "Second, Brie, so what are you talking about, and you know what, anyone who's been pregnant is going to feel me in this; at least I hope so, guys, I have the biggest hemorrhoid. And it sucks."

Nikki explained that she started experiencing pain while preparing the baby's room with Artem Chigvintsev.

"I went to the bathroom and it was bleeding. Thank God it wasn't the front, it was the back!" Nikki said. "And I'm like, 'Oh my God. My butt is bleeding. This is terrible.' And I woke up the next morning and had a protruding, full hemorrhoid! "

