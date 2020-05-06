Nikki Bella tells her mother that she could be pregnant in Total Bellas

Secrets don't make (child) friends.

Nikki Bella opens in the new tomorrow Total fine about possibly being pregnant, but not her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev that she makes the revelation to. Instead, he is discussing the possibility with his mother, Kathy Colace, in this exclusive preview clip.

The conversation is sparked by Nikki's hesitation to pick up a daisy due to "a certain way,quot; that she has been feeling.

"Well, I've been craving. I haven't had my …" says Nikki, trailing off before adding that she's actually "two weeks late."

Kathy seems to be speechless, with the exception of "honestly," though she doesn't end up going crazy. In fact, she tells Nikki that she wants him to promise that she will have a child.

Nikki, however, is not sure that she is ready to be a mother.

"It's only been a week since we started our big discussion, and honestly, this is too fast." she explains in a confessional. "I have many things for me. And now, thinking, getting pregnant, what it would do to my life, would change it completely."

%MINIFYHTML3661b575b2a82ec1a17baaf2772f6f0712%