Nikki Bella tells her mother that she could be pregnant in Total Bellas

Secrets don't make (child) friends.
Nikki Bella opens in the new tomorrow Total fine about possibly being pregnant, but not her boyfriend Artem Chigvintsev that she makes the revelation to. Instead, he is discussing the possibility with his mother, Kathy Colace, in this exclusive preview clip.
The conversation is sparked by Nikki's hesitation to pick up a daisy due to "a certain way,quot; that she has been feeling.
"Well, I've been craving. I haven't had my …" says Nikki, trailing off before adding that she's actually "two weeks late."
Kathy seems to be speechless, with the exception of "honestly," though she doesn't end up going crazy. In fact, she tells Nikki that she wants him to promise that she will have a child.
Nikki, however, is not sure that she is ready to be a mother.
"It's only been a week since we started our big discussion, and honestly, this is too fast." she explains in a confessional. "I have many things for me. And now, thinking, getting pregnant, what it would do to my life, would change it completely."
Nikki continues: "For me, it is very important to make sure that Artem and I have an incredible and solid relationship and that we are ready to be parents, if that day comes."
Kathy's next comment certainly doesn't alleviate Nikki's concerns.
"I hope you and Artem are really fine because this will throw another curve ball in your relationship," she says.
Nikki scares her mother in return, revealing that she hasn't even told Artem.
"Oh my gosh, you kids stress me out a lot," says Kathy.
Check out the entire conversation in the clip above!
