Nikki Bella says DWTS helped her conclude that she should end things with John Cena – this is how!

It seems like the dance competition has played a huge role in her love life! As you know, Nikki Bella found her unborn fiancé and father in Dancing with the Stars, but as a result, that was not all!

In her new memory, Nikki reveals that her time on DWTS really helped her "wake up,quot; from her truly unhappy relationship with John Cena.

That said, it finally brought her to realize that she should end things with him.

"I'm so sorry for that relationship," the pregnant star writes in her joint message with Sister Brie.

She continues to be honest about her father leaving them at age 15 and how the problems she developed as a result really affected her romance with John Cena.

According to her, she had a hard time dancing at Dancing with the Stars, where she also met her fiancé, Artem Chigventsev, to finally realize some things!

‘I wish I had understood how the patterns of my life and my relationship with my father informed how I reacted to love, limits and feelings of abandonment. I think he could have prevented some of what happened. "

Nikki writes that she really felt "almost pathologically lonely,quot; as she continued to date John.

‘I just didn't know how to identify the emotion. And he certainly didn't know how to ask for what he needed. He was operating from a place of fear of losing something he wanted (my ex), but he also wanted to be perfect for him because he wanted him to have a perfect life. "

She explains how she really wanted to have a place in her "very busy and great life,quot;, which unfortunately came when she was unable to express her own wants and needs.

Apparently Nikki "filled my desire for marriage and children as deeply as I could … While I wanted those things a lot, I just wanted it more."

As for the reason she had a revelation while on DWTS, it was because she was able to live alone for a time.

%MINIFYHTML4912015430a59389befca7208104b54112%

The producers got him an apartment in Los Angeles for 11 weeks for production purposes.

Ad %MINIFYHTML4912015430a59389befca7208104b54125% %MINIFYHTML4912015430a59389befca7208104b54125%

Turns out, she loved being alone again and doing whatever she wanted.



Post views:

0 0