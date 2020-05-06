Nikki Bella reveals she was raped as a teenager in a new memory

Image: via Getty

Wrestler Nikki Bella says that she She was raped twice as a teenager, once by a high school classmate when she was only 15 years old, and again a year later.

Page six reports that Bella relates the rapes and their terrible consequences, in Incomparable, the new memory he co-wrote with his twin sister Brie Bella. She describes the first round like committed by someone who "thought he was a friend" at a high school party. By Page six:

%MINIFYHTMLe45a597553a52afa8161efbed296a77314%

"They stole my virginity without my consent," he writes, according to us weekly. “I was raped, by a guy who I thought was a friend, while I passed out at a party. I had had too many beers, and maybe a few shots of hard alcohol, and I only woke up because my stomach hurt. I went in and this guy was on top of me and inside me. I pushed him away and ran out of the room. He followed me down the hall and asked me if that meant we were dating now … I had never seen a penis, but I was no longer a virgin. "

Bella writes that she was later drugged and raped by a college-age man when he was 16 years old. Like many rape victims, she spent years blaming herself for the assault.

"There is the horrible offense in the moment, and then the shame and guilt that follows, and they feel almost worse than the original pain," he wrote. "When something like this happens to you, you understand the mentality of blaming the victim, how easy it is to feel shame instead of anger, how easy it is to feel that you could have stopped it yourself."

Both Bella sisters also wrote about him. Me too movement, and how WWE calculated sexual harassment and assault (not well, it seems, not that that's a surprise) By We weekly: