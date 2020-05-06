Nickelodeon Orders 2 Virtually Produced Series For Summer Premiere – Up News Info

Nickelodeon has ordered two virtually-produced interactive series – pop culture talk show Group chat: the show, hosted by Side push stars Annie LeBlanc and Jayden Bartels, and celebrity game show Game face (working titles), both for release this summer.

Directed by LeBlanc and Bartels, episode six Group chat: the show It will also feature Hayley LeBlanc (Mani), along with fan-favorite stars, as they talk about the week's hottest trending topics based on what kids are currently discussing on social media, playing games, and competing in challenges. , all through video chat. It will premiere on Saturday, May 23 at 8:30 p.m. ET / PT.

In all six episodes Game face, The true identities of celebrities are hidden behind an animated filter and a voice changer, while a panel full of stars receives strange clues and competes to decipher the mysterious guest. Viewers can participate by downloading the show's filters to transform themselves into the same characters as their favorite celebrities. Host to be announced at a later date. Game face Remote production will begin this month, with a premiere scheduled for Saturday, June 13 at 8:30 p.m. (ET / PT).

"Group chat: the show and Game face It will bring together celebrities and children's favorite themes in a format intended to live on all Nickelodeon screens, "said Ashley Kaplan, senior vice president of digital studios." Virtual filming of these shows will provide the fun escape that children crave, but it will also let them know that we understand what they are going through and are listening to what they have to say. "

Virtual production is becoming more common as producers brainstorm creative solutions to continue creating shows amid the current coronavirus quarantine.

Since March 16 (when coronavirus-related production closings and orders to stay home began), Nickelodeon's portfolio (Nickelodeon, Nick Jr., Nicktoons, and TeenNick) has posted double-digit gains with Kids 6 -11, up to + 24% versus four previous weeks and + 5% year after year. Over the past month, Nickelodeon has posted double-digit earnings, an increase of + 22% with Kids 6-11 (1.1 / 148,000) compared to the previous four weeks. Nick's YouTube channels also have double digits.

Production of Group chat: the show and Game face Nickelodeon is overseen by Ashley Kaplan, Senior Vice President, Digital Studies; Luke Wahl, Vice President, Digital Studies; and Paul J. Medford, Vice President, Current Series Without Hyphen.