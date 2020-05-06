NFL establishes protocols for reopening team facilities – Up News Info

The NFL has established protocols to reopen the team's facilities and has told all 32 teams to have them in place by May 15.

In a note sent by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained Wednesday night by The Associated Press, several phases of the protocols were presented. The first phase of dealing with the coronavirus pandemic would involve a limited number of non-gamer personnel, initially 50% of non-gamer employees (up to a total of 75) in a single day, being approved to be on the installations. But state or local regulations may require a smaller number.

Individual clubs would decide which employees could return to the facility and when they would reopen the facility. No player would be allowed to enter the facility except to continue therapy and rehabilitation for injuries that were ongoing when Goodell ordered the facility closed in late March.

"While these protocols have been carefully developed and reflect best practices," Goodell wrote, "they can also be adapted and supplemented to ensure compliance with state and local public health requirements."

Goodell noted that the league is actively working on the next reopening phase, which will involve more employees and players. He said the players union is also being consulted on these steps. Those protocols are not yet fully developed.

Dr. Allen Sills, NFL medical director, will speak to each team's physician and infection control officer to discuss the implementation and medical aspects of the protocols.

The step-by-step requirements are:

–Local and state government officials must consent to the reopening.

–The team must implement all operating guidelines established by the league to minimize the risk of virus transmission among employees.

–Each club must purchase adequate amounts of necessary supplies as prescribed by the league.

–An infection response team with a written plan for newly diagnosed coronavirus cases. –An infection control officer to oversee all aspects of the implementation of the listed guidelines.

–Every employee who returns to work on the club premises must receive COVID-19 safety and hygiene training before using the facilities, and agrees to report the health information to the ICO.

—The response team should be made up of a local doctor with experience in common principles of infectious diseases; the team doctor can fulfill that role. Also on the response team will be the infection control officer, the team's main athletic trainer; the team doctor, if he or she is not serving as a local doctor; the director of human resources; the team's chief of security; your mental health doctor or someone with equivalent clinical experience; and a member of the club's operations staff, as the facility manager.

The league is also establishing workplace protocols that require covering your face unless a person is in a closed office. The orders also emphasize minimal contact, sufficient distance, gradual and gradual return to work in person, and the continuation of "teleworking,quot; and remote meetings to reduce the number of people on the premises. That includes tight schedules and even shifts among all employees.

Business travel is discouraged unless essential. Visitors and service providers on the site will be limited and there will be no direct contact with fans, no retail activity or in-person ticket sales.

Employees, including players, of course, will be encouraged to routinely take their temperature at home before heading to the team premises and to stay home if their temperature is elevated. There will be daily evaluations for all employees reporting to work, as well as for visitors, contractors, and service providers entering the club premises.

"We will continue to work deliberately and thoughtfully to plan for the 2020 season, including with the release of the schedule (Thursday night)," Goodell said, "and we will be prepared to address any contingencies as they arise."