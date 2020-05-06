NFL 2020 Calendar: Interconference games could fill the first few weeks; five clashes we can see

There were rumors on Wednesday that the NFL has reloaded its 2020 regular season schedule, saving division and conference games for later in the year. The first part, according to veteran NFL reporter John Clayton, would be devoted to AFC vs. games. NFC and therefore would be easier to cancel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Clayton & # 39; s comment to a Pittsburgh radio station tracks with earlier rumors that the NFL would guard against a possible delayed start to the season by sacrificing less essential games early on. The results of the conference games are not factors in the early playoff playoffs.

NFL SCHEDULE: The NFL will not play in London, Mexico this season

This year's pairs of conference calls are AFC East-NFC West; AFC North-NFC-East; AFC South-NFC North; and AFC West-NFC South, for 64 of the 256 games in the regular season. They could be fully squeezed in the first four weeks, until the first weekend in October.

If some or all of those games need to go away at some point, then fans would be missing out on a lot of football drama. Here are five of the best games that might have to go away:

1. Patriots at Seahawks. Hello, Marshawn Lynch may be in uniform for this one, although Tom Brady and Malcolm Butler will not. This Super Bowl rematch will generate a ton of heat as teams prepare to meet in Seattle for the first time since that game. We need a Beast Mode touchdown just to troll everyone.

2. 49ers in the Patriots. Who doesn't want to see the Jimmy G Revenge game? Jimmy Garoppolo will lead the defending NFC champions to Gillette Stadium, where they will face, from now on, a team of Pats led by Jarrett Stidham. Do you think Garoppolo will not light up inside to show Bill Belichick? Maybe all 15 passes are perfect.

3. Steelers at Cowboys. This is the part of the nostalgia-tour program. It's fair to say that franchises are still reaping the benefits of their two Super Bowl matchups in the late 1970s. The Cowboys' Super Bowl victory in the 1995 season is far less memorable outside of North Dallas and the West. from Pennsylvania.

4. Buccaneers in the Raiders. This will be Jon Gruden's first opportunity to train against a team led by Tom Brady since his return to the bench in 2018, and his first opportunity to train against the Bucs since he was fired after the 2008 season. The organization of the Raiders He still hasn't forgiven the league for the Tuck Rule Game vs. Brady & # 39; s Pats in the 2001 playoffs. That was Gruden's last game with the Raiders before leaving Oakland to go to Tampa Bay.

5. Heads of the saints. Patrick Mahomes against Drew Brees in a dome. Oh, the points they could collect if they are in their games that day / night. It won't be one step from the torch of one superstar quarterback to another, but there will be one step.

And an honorable mention from five matchups that look like fun: Browns at Giants (hi Odell), Cowboys at Ravens (Dak Prescott vs. Lamar Jackson), Eagles at Steelers (state rivalry), Packers at Texans (Aaron Rodgers vs. Deshaun Watson ) and Cowboys at Bengals (bow, Andy Dalton).