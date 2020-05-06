Nexstar TV Station Top Owner Exceeds First Quarter Estimates, Says It Is Positioned To Endure Virus – Up News Info

Nexstar Media Group, the # 1 owner of local television stations in the US In the US, it beat Wall Street's first-quarter forecast as an advertising boost before the coronavirus led the company to a 177% increase in net revenue.

Total revenue in the quarter ending March 31 was $ 1.09 billion, beating consensus estimates of $ 1.07 billion. Diluted earnings per share of $ 3.30 easily exceeded analyst expectations of $ 2.86.

Advertising revenue soared 87%, driven by political spending, to reach $ 472.7 million.

Local stations have generally experienced what national television networks have during the pandemic: sizable increases in tuning as viewers search for information, but also a pullback from many advertisers. Consequently, the company has withdrawn the guidance on free cash flow for 2020-21.

CEO Perry Sook said in the earnings statement that advertising in general represents about 40% of annual revenue. However, he said he has "confidence in our liquidity position and ability to pay our debt in these difficult times and does not anticipate any liquidity or covenant issues as we move forward in 2020."

Nexstar has also closed transportation deals that account for 70% of its footprint, as well as new long-term affiliate deals with CBS, Fox and NBC, Sook said.

Last fall, Texas-based Nexstar closed a $ 4.1 billion deal to acquire Tribune Media, adding stations in major markets like New York, Los Angeles and Chicago to its portfolio. Tribune also brought in cable assets, including a 31% stake in Discovery & # 39; s Food Network and general entertainment network WGNAmerica.

Nexstar said in its earnings statement that it will continue its plans to launch a national primetime newscast, News nation. However, the tightening of the belt has begun, with reductions in operating expenses estimated at $ 40 million in the current quarter.

The pandemic "resulted in a significant decrease in commercial advertising revenue in the last three weeks of March and in the second quarter," CEO Perry Sook said in the company's earnings statement. The company is on track to reach its own goal of $ 1,175 billion in average annual free cash flow. Still, Sook said, he has withdrawn the guidance because "the precise depth and duration of COVID-19's impact on our operations is uncertain."