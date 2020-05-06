Nexstar Sets September 1 Release Date for WGN America "News Nation" – Up News Info

Despite numerous headwinds against COVID-19, Nexstar Media Group is not reducing its ambitions to mount a new primetime challenger for cable news as the United States nears its ensuing election season.

The company said Wednesday that News nation, its three-hour nightly news program, progresses without change. It will premiere on September 1, CEO Perry Sook said during a conference call with analysts.

The show has hired a team of 30 people, including on-air talent. It will originate at WGN in Chicago and air on WGN America, the former home of prestigious dramas (if you lose money) operated by Tribune Media. Nexstar acquired Tribune last fall in a $ 4.1 billion deal.

"There is no true prime-time hard news entity," Sook said, giving WGN America a chance to break through. Given the network's reach to 75 million US households. The company has achieved early traction with more than 100 domestic ad buyers, he added.

Related story Nexstar TV Station Top Owner Exceeds First Quarter Estimates, Says It Has Financial Structure To Resist Coronavirus

Contrary to opinion it shows that cable news dominates during prime time, News nation it will be "100% absent bias," Sook said. "We take ourselves so seriously that we are hiring a panel of rhetoricians to review our broadcasts for unconscious biases that may appear in the words we use and the reports we make."

%MINIFYHTML61bdcc0a8380886413e4f7959bdbb08412%

Nexstar did reasonably well in the first quarter due to the decline of many advertisers and the logistical obstacles of the pandemic. It plans a cost reduction of around $ 40 million in its operations in the coming months, but reported strong overall gains and offered investors an optimistic outlook for the second half of 2020.

Beyond the showdown of alleged Democratic nominee Joe Biden and President Donald Trump, dozens of other races will be tracked in News nation this fall, along with general news. An innate advantage that Nexstar brings is its leading portfolio of nearly 200 television stations, whose teams will play a role in reporting and live shots across the country for the WGN America program.

The "backbone" of the station group's 5,400 news employees, as Sook called it, will stretch out in states like Illinois, Texas and Pennsylvania to deliver field reports. As for sensitivity, he added, it is no coincidence that News nation It will be based in Chicago, allowing you to be "from the heart and be directed to the heart."

In terms of political advertising, which will be a key launch category for News nationSook called the COVID-19 related closings "net positives" for Nexstar. "If you are not organizing demonstrations and spending money to fill stadiums and auditoriums, you are going to spend more money on television," said the CEO. "This will be the primary means of communication for the campaign, at least until the later stages, when people feel more comfortable gathering."