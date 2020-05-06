New York subways and buses will kill coronavirus with light – BGR

The New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority is planning to test a novel method for coronavirus prevention, using ultraviolet light to try to kill all traces of the virus on the subway and buses.

UV lamp installation will begin next week. This comes when the MTA's passenger numbers have dropped by 90% since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, and after President Trump controversially suggested that ultraviolet light could be a way for humans to combat the virus.

Just over a week ago, President Trump raised his eyebrows during one of his recent coronavirus press conferences in which he seemed to wonder aloud that ultraviolet and disinfectant were worth investigating as possible treatments for people testing positive. by the coronavirus COVID-19. . He later lied and claimed he was being sarcastic about the idea after it was pointed out that humans, you know, shouldn't even think about drinking bleach.

That episode prompted Trump's team to reevaluate whether their coronavirus reports are hurting more than helping the president right now. Meanwhile, the New York City Metropolitan Transportation Authority is forging ahead with one of those ideas as a way to keep its subway trains and buses potentially free of coronavirus at a time of low passenger numbers.

the New York Daily News reports that the agency plans to start using ultraviolet light as part of its intensified cleanup of subways and buses, in partnership with Columbia University, which believes that UV light could kill diseases such as the coronavirus within the transportation system. The plan is to put UV lamps inside some subway cars and buses starting next week that will emit a type of light ray called UV-C, which the document says is harmful to people if they are directly exposed to it.

David Brenner, director of the Center for Radiological Research at Columbia University, told the store that he is not yet 100% sure that the lights can eradicate the virus, but that it would be "inconceivable to me that it did not kill this particular virus. "This occurs when New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said in recent days that the city's subway trains would stop working between 1 am and 5 a.m. every day during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to The edgeMTA chief innovation officer Mark Dowd said the transportation authority is "exploring every solution,quot; that scientists and the market can offer at the moment to ensure that its subways and buses are safe for passengers and employees. "The pilot project involving this proven UV technology is another example of that as we look for alternative ways to effectively reduce risk on rail cars and buses."

The hope, too, is that this will convince more runners to return, as the MTA has seen a 90% drop in runners since the coronavirus outbreak began. In addition, the virus has also claimed the lives of more than 80 MTA employees in the same span of time.

Image Source: JUSTIN LANE / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock