New York man arrested after leading state police in wild high-speed chase

State police arrested a New York man in Lexington after he led soldiers in a high-speed chase, reaching more than 100 mph at one point, on Interstate 95 on Tuesday morning.

The chase began around 7:16 a.m., when a state police sergeant attempted to stop a black Honda Accord without license plates on I-95 north in Weston, according to state police spokesman David Procopio.

The suspect reportedly refused to stop, fleeing north at high speeds and reaching over 100 mph during "light to moderate traffic on the road " Procopius told Boston.com in an email.

Finally, the vehicle stopped just before Exit 29 in Lexington, where the driver was identified as Damion Nunes, 38, of Rosedale, New York.

Procopius said Nunes was "combative and the sergeant was forced to use his OC spray to subdue the suspect."

The soldiers requested the help of Lexington firefighters who evaluated Nunes and found no possible injuries.

They then took Nunes to the state police headquarters-Framingham, Procopio said, where they searched him on multiple motor vehicle charges.