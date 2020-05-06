New coronavirus study makes surprising revelation – BGR

A new peer-reviewed study says the new coronavirus has spread worldwide since late December, possibly much earlier than detected.

Still, the study says the virus has not been circulating long enough to allow communities to develop collective immunity.

Up to 10% of the world's population could have been exposed to SARS-CoV-2, according to the study. So far, it has been confirmed that more than 3.75 million people are COVID-19 positive.

A new study claims that there are several new strains of coronavirus, as the virus has undergone several mutations from its original form. The research, which has not yet been reviewed by its peers, says the dominant strain is more contagious, although that doesn't necessarily make it more lethal or resistant to any of the many vaccine candidates. More data is definitely needed before conclusions can be drawn. But it turns out that that's not the only study looking at the genetics of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

A different study that has already been validated by other scientists seems to support recent findings from Italy, France, and the US. The US confirms the surprising discovery that the virus began to spread around the world much earlier than we thought. The bad news is that it has not spread so far as to lead to collective immunity.

Researchers in Britain looked at the COVID-19 virus genome of 7,600 cases worldwide, concluding that the virus has been circulating for at least the past year, and spread rapidly after the first infections. Scientists said CNN that virus mutations do not reveal evidence that it is more easily transmitted than before, or that known virus mutations are more likely to cause a severe case.

"The virus is changing, but this in itself does not mean it is getting worse," said Professor at the University of London Institute of Genetics, Francois Balloux. Scientists looked at samples from different times and places and said the virus started infecting people in late 2019. Researchers had previously believed that COVID-19 was only in China at the time, and the new revelation helps explain why what was able to spread so fast.

Researchers from Italy and France recently uncovered evidence that the outbreaks in those countries began at least a month before the first coronavirus patients were confirmed. Autopsy results in the United States revealed that people died of COVID-19 complications several weeks before the first officially recorded death.

These findings suggest that many more people may have had the disease than we think. Given that many people experience an asymptomatic or mild version of COVID-19, and that the new coronavirus has flu-like symptoms for many people, a large number of people infected in one country would approach that community to acquire collective immunity. If enough people have had the disease, it is much more difficult for the virus to spread.

At the moment, there is no evidence that any country has reached that level, and the new study's findings further support the idea that the virus has not been circulating long enough. "Everyone expected that. Me too, ”said Balloux. At most, 10% of the world's population has been exposed to the virus, the scientist said. That would be around 760 million people. As of this morning, more than 3.75 million cases were confirmed through testing worldwide.

Balloux said the virus appeared very recently. "Our results are in line with previous estimates and point to all sequences that share a common ancestor by the end of 2019, supporting this as the period when SARS-CoV-2 jumped into its human host," said the study.

"It is very recent," Balloux said. "We are very, very, very sure that the host's jump occurred late last year." The team explained that all mutations from all corners of the world are similar. "Everything is everywhere," the team wrote. "It has been introduced and introduced and introduced in almost every country," Balloux said.

Doctors also said that Patient Zero would probably be impossible to find in any country, as the virus was infecting people in Europe and the US. USA For weeks or even months before countries confirmed their first cases.

The peer-reviewed study is available at this link.

Image Source: MICHAEL REYNOLDS / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock