New coronavirus studies say sending children back to school would be a major risk – BGR

Two new studies provide evidence that children can transmit the new coronavirus, even if children do not develop severe cases of COVID-19 and are unlikely to experience complications after infection.

Research indicates that social distancing may still be necessary for children, and decisions about returning from school should not be rushed.

One study even showed that asymptomatic children can have viral loads as high as children or adults who show symptoms, which could mean that they are just as contagious.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

Children are less likely to develop severe cases of the new coronavirus, but there are still exceptions. COVID-19 complications have killed patients under the age of 20, and doctors in the UK and the US USA They have already warned about terrifying diseases that have been documented in their countries.

Some people have argued that children may be less likely to contract the disease and less likely to transmit it. If those assumptions turn out to be accurate, then opening schools in regions where the COVID-19 curve was flattened could make sense. However, new studies indicate that children can transmit the disease, suggesting that going back to school and kindergarten may not be a simple process.

The two studies come from China and Europe and looked at different aspects of the disease, focusing on young and adult patients. The researchers indicate that children can transmit the virus, although none of the studies was able to prove the actual spread of the virus, The New York Times notes

The first study included research from China and Italy and was published in Science. Scientists found that children were a third more susceptible to coronavirus infections than adults, but had three times as many contacts as adults when schools opened. The study looked at two different cities: Wuhan and Shanghai.

The researchers said closing schools can reduce the increase in cases by 40-60%. "My simulation shows that yes, if you reopen the schools, you will see a huge increase in the number of reproduction, which is exactly what you don't want," said the mathematical epidemiologist. The New York Times.

The researchers created contact matrices for both cities: 636 people in Wuhan and 557 people in Shanghai. They called each person and asked them to indicate the number of in-person contacts they had the day before the call. They found that the number of connections fell by a factor of seven in Wuhan and eight in Shanghai after the closing, compared to a 2018 study. "There was a big decrease in the number of contacts," said Dr. Ajelli. "In both places, that explains why the epidemic was brought under control."

The researchers also analyzed data from the Hunan Province CDC, which tracked 7,000 contacts from 137 confirmed cases of COVID-19. They found that children ages 0-14 are one-third less susceptible to infection than those ages 15-64. Adults over the age of 65 are 50% more likely to contract the virus.

Closing schools could reduce the number of R0 (new from new infections derived from a single case) by 0.3. The goal of epidemiologists around the world is to bring that number below 1 to prevent exponential growth. Without any established measures, the R0 for SARS-CoV-2 is between 2 and 2.5, which means that a single person can infect up to an average of 2.5 more people.

%MINIFYHTML789c1203140937db96bc2639926be92712%

The second study comes from Germany, where Professor Christian Drosten from Berlin's Charité University published the research early on the university's website so that others can review the findings. From the summary, the study warns that, based on the results, the researchers "have to warn against an unlimited reopening of schools and kindergartens in the current situation. Children can be as infectious as adults."

Drosten and his team analyzed a group of 47 infected children between the ages of 1 and 11 for the study, out of more than 60,000 people who had been tested by the laboratory for the coronavirus. Fifteen of those children had an underlying condition and were hospitalized, and the rest were mostly asymptomatic. However, the last category had viral loads as high or higher than children or adults with symptoms.

"In this cloud of children, there are these few children who have a very high virus concentration," said Drosten. The times. "So I am a little reluctant to happily recommend to politicians that we can now reopen nurseries and schools."

He added that there is a lot of research that suggests a person's viral load is correlated with their infectivity. The doctor said he received suggestions from statisticians on how to refine the analysis. "But the message of the document has not really been changed by any more sophisticated statistical analysis," he said. Drosten said he thought it was too soon for the United States to consider opening schools.

The times He also cites a third Dutch government study that says "patients under the age of 20 play a much smaller role in the spread than adults and the elderly." But researchers have pointed out that the study has a serious flaw. Household transmission was analyzed, and researchers may have evaluated only those experiencing more severe cases, who would be overwhelmingly adults.

As with other coronavirus studies, the previous two studies will warrant further research and review, especially considering that many countries are considering reducing restrictions, and that includes returning children to school.

Image Source: MOURAD BALTI TOUATI / EPA-EFE / Shutterstock