NeNe Leakes reveals one of their 'Hunni Challenge' winners – Watch the group dance here

NeNe Leakes has just announced one of the winners of his Hunni Challenge. Not long ago, he made fans happy when he revealed that he released a new song called Hunni.

Since then, he also started a Hunni challenge, and people started sending him all kinds of cool videos in which they danced his song. Take a look at one of the winning groups below.

‘The first group for the first prize of $ 1500 has totally SURPRISED WITH THIS CREATIVITY! If you haven't heard, listen! On Monday May 11th we will give $ 1,500 and a chance to be on the video to our favorite first place winner with creativity, style, energy and lots of fun. (2nd place) wins $ 1000 and (3rd place $ 500) If we have to break a tie, the pot moves to $ 2000 💰 EVERYTHING YOU HAVE TO DO IN A GROUP OR ONLY ONE PERSON IS … make a video of 55-second dance with fun and creativity, great lighting and loud music. HASHTAGS TO USE #hunnichallenge #getthishunni HOW DO YOU THINK THIS GROUP DID? MUST YOU WIN THE JACKPOT? #ubitchescouldneva #hbic #thethreat #youjustNOTthemothafuckinQUEEN DOWNLOAD "Come Get This Hunni,quot; Available on all #issabop platforms, "NeNe captioned her post.

Someone said, ‘They sold me when they backed up the concrete steps one at a time. I don't see anyone getting over that! "

Another commenter praised the ladies and said, "The executions, the formations, the moves, and the job put in WINNERS, IMO ❤️🙌🏼 Keep showing is how to get to the MONEY."

Another follower also pressured the group and said: yeron They destroyed it! Heck, they need to take some cash to the bank. I loved! "And one fan wrote:" They deserve all the money to be honest, they are not mentioned on the clock and they are essential workers. "

Someone else said: Entonces Then DOPE! I also want to see a real cheer squad do this challenge to wear it in style. "

In other news, NeNe made fans happy when she revealed that she was about to have a live conversation with Lamar Odom and Sabrina Parr.

His followers had all kinds of things to say about NeNe's new look. Gregg Leakes is also part of the NeNe video as you will see in the clip.



