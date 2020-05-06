NeNe Leakes claims Sheree Whitfield used to date Jennifer Williams' Conman Ex

Instagram

New details of Jennifer WilliamsFormer Aaron Nichols, whom he accused of stealing his Range Rover, is here. From "The Real Housewives of Atlanta"star NeNe leaks, it was said that Sheree Whitfield I used to have a romantic relationship with Aaron.

NeNe sparked wild speculation after he accidentally posted a screenshot of a text message stating "Sheree was dating" with him while promoting a wig product. In the screenshot, someone said, "Chilllleee, I don't know, but they come with receipts," before adding that "the story gets crazier and crazier."

Sheree seemed to know about the post, as she quickly denied the rumors before it got out of hand. "That's a lie mf & # 39; in. Sheree NEVER has to date him," she wrote in the comments section of The Neighborhood Talk's Instagram post.

The former "RHOA" star continued to accuse NeNe of deliberately posting the image. "It's also clear about this it's no accident when it comes to her! Always calculated! But today she got the right one!"

Fans thought this was Sheree and NeNe's plan for the former to return to the show. "Nene and Sheree are conspiring to get Sheree back on the show," said one convinced fan. Another user added: "Sheree will definitely return to these producers preparing all of this for season 13."

In related news, Jennifer Williams revealed that Sheree had a good relationship with her ex. "I went to a party with him at a party at Sheree's house. He is fine with Sheree," she told NeNe in an interview.

"Hmm. That's interesting. How did you meet him?" NeNe asked, to which Jennifer replied, "I don't know! But they are great! She definitely knows him."

Once again, Sheree reacted enthusiastically to the claims. "ISSA SCOPE … I'm not turning myself in. But … great @neneleakes and @jenniferwilliams, "she wrote on Instagram.

He also said, "The second video is very grim and involves something negative with me. It's not a good look and I don't appreciate it! … when you question his integrity and character, sometimes you have to indulge yourself."