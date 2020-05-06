NBC News, MSNBC Plan Stephanie Ruhle, Ali Velshi Specials – Up News Info

When April's unemployment figures are released on Friday, which is likely to be serious, perhaps even historical levels of unemployment claims.

NBC News and MSNBC are planning a special programming series linked to the job loss caused by the coronavirus crisis.

On Wednesday night at 8 PM ET, Stephanie Ruhle will headline Small businesses in crisis on NBC News Now, with guests including Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff, Angie’s List Co-Founder Angie Hicks, Focus Brands COO Kat Cole, and Poshmark CEO Manish Chandra.

He will also present his slot machine at 9 AM ET on MSNBC from Atlantic City on Thursday and Friday morning, with guests including Walmart CEO and President John Furner, Senator Ben Cardin (D-MD), the former director of the Center for Disease Control, Dr. Tom Frieden, MGM Resorts International President Bill Hornbuckle, and Union Square Hospitality CEO Danny Meyer.

On Saturday, MSNBC presenter Ali Velshi will host a virtual town hall on the economic impact of the coronavirus crisis. Velshi: The Covid-19 Economy will air at 9 AM ET.

In a statement, Ruhle, who is also a senior business correspondent for NBC News, said: "All companies, from small businesses to larger multinational corporations, are asking the same questions: when can we open? Will my clients return? What must we do to stay safe? Can we implement those measures and continue to have a viable business?

“Our goal is to make our viewers better and smarter. This is a critical time to spend three days addressing the reopening of our economy and weather today's financial storm. "